Nebraska hires Creighton coach Judd Cornell to head men's golf program

Nebraska hired former Husker and assistant Judd Cornell as its men's golf coach, the athletic department announced Thursday.

Cornell spent that past three seasons as head coach at Creighton.

"We are excited that Judd Cornell will be coming back to Nebraska to lead the young men in the Husker golf program," Athletic Director Trev Alberts said in a press release. "Judd is a hard-working, high-character leader who knows the importance of helping student-athletes develop both on and off the course. He knows our program as well as anyone in the country and will take great pride in continuing the growth of our program."

Cornell was an assistant at Nebraska for six seasons, serving as associate head coach his final two years (2017-18 and 2018-19). He replaces Brett Balak, who resigned as coach July 29.

"My family and I are thrilled to be back in Lincoln, and I can't wait to lead the Husker men's golf program," Cornell said in a press release. "I want to thank Trev Alberts and Bob Burton for giving me the opportunity to return to the University of Nebraska and lead a program that means so much to me. The Husker program has been climbing in the national standings the past several years, and we plan to keep moving forward in the years to come."

Cornell took over Creighton's program in 2019, with his first season cut short due to COVID-19. In his second season, the Bluejays averaged 296.67 — the program's best since at least 2002-03. In 2021-22, Creighton cut 4.5 strokes per round off their, finishing with a 292.17 average and notching the three best team rounds in program history.

"It was an incredible learning opportunity," Cornell said. "Creighton’s an incredible place and this is really bittersweet because we have a fantastic team put together. The hard part with coaching is you’re always trying to advance yourself. To have to leave them is one of the toughest things I’ve had to tell them. I’m really close to all of them.

"Omaha and Creighton will always be a special place to me.”

Creighton Athletic Director Marcus Blossom thanked Cornell for his contribution to the program in the same release.

“Judd did a great job lifting our program and now a higher foundation is set for future growth. I wish Judd great success as he returns to lead the men’s golf program at his alma mater," Blossom said.

Creighton women's coach Debbie Conry will serve as the interim coach for the men's program. She is the reigning Big East women's golf coach of the year.