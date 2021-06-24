 Skip to main content
Nebraska names Landon Marzullo head diving coach
Nebraska names Landon Marzullo head diving coach

Landon Marzullo was named the new head diving coach at Nebraska by Husker swimming coach Pablo Morales on Thursday.

Marzullo most recently coached the Wisconsin men's and women's divers in 2019-20. He previously coached three seasons at UNLV, where he was named WAC coach of the year in 2019. 

"Landon brings an outstanding coaching skill set to this position, derived from a high-level competitive career, his own coaching experiences, and being around some of the best coaches in the business," Morales said in a press release. "He has made an immediate positive impact at each of his coaching stops. With his skill, energy and positive approach, he has gotten the best out of his divers, supported high achievement in the classroom, and successfully recruited both domestically and internationally. He will do the same here at Nebraska. Husker diving is in great hands."

As a freshman at Indiana, Marzullo was named the Big Ten diver of the year in 2008.

