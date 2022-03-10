 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TRACK AND FIELD

Nebraska qualifies seven for NCAA track and field indoor championships

LINCOLN — Thanks to a throws program infused with new talent this year, the Nebraska track and field team could have its best showing at the NCAA Indoor Championships in years.

NU qualified seven athletes for the 2022 event — held Friday and Saturday at Birmingham (Alabama) CrossPlex — three of which are throwers.

On the men’s side Alex Talley is the first Husker to qualify for both the weight throw and shot put where he finished sixth and third, respectively, for North Dakota State at the 2021 Championships. NU’s Burger Lambrechts (shot put) returns to the championships after he finished fifth in the 2021 Championships. Darius Luff (60-meter hurdles) and high jumper Mayson Conner are the other men’s entrants.

On the women’s side, Axelina Johansson is ranked third nationally in the shot put. The freshman from Sweden could help the Husker women place in the national meet for the first time since 2016. Johansson and Talley each came to Nebraska after their coach, Justin St. Clair, left NDSU for NU.

High jumper Jenna Rogers and long jumper Darby Thomas are the other women’s entrants.

Aside from the 2020 Championships — canceled because of the COVID pandemic — the NU men have placed at indoor nationals in each of the last six years, with a best of 28th in 2018.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

