Nebraska track and field comes up short at Big Ten indoor championships

GENEVA, Ohio — Nebraska track and field came up short in the Big Ten indoor conference championships, extending its drought without a conference title. The program last won a championship in 2019.

The men’s team finished the weekend in third place with 90 points, coming in behind Ohio State (102) and Iowa (117). The Hawkeyes have won back-to-back Big Ten championships.

Senior shot putter Burger Lambrechts took home an individual Big Ten title, winning the shot put with a throw of 20.19 meters. Coming in right behind him was teammate Alex Talley with a throw of 19.54 meters.

Talley’s throw of 22.02 meters in the weight throw was good for first place.

Junior Mayson Conner took home first in the men’s high jump, with a jump of 2.20 meters.

In the men’s triple jump, senior Papay Glaywulu took home another individual title for the Huskers, jumping 15.85 meters.

Sophomore Darius Luff, the favorite for the men’s 60 hurdles, had a false start in the finals and did not register a time. Luff is ranked among the best hurdlers in the nation.

On the women’s side, the Huskers tied for seventh with Michigan State at 51 points.

Sophomore Jenna Rogers, the top-ranked high jumper in the conference, is coming home with an individual title in the high jump after jumping 1.81 meters.

In the long jump, Darby Thomas finished first for the Huskers with a jump of 6.39 meters.

In total the Huskers finished with six individual titles, the team’s most combined titles since 2013.

Entering the weekend, the Huskers were projected to finish second in the men’s competition and seventh in the women’s competition.

Next for the Huskers are the NCAA indoor championships, which take place on March 11 and 12 in Birmingham, Alabama. ​