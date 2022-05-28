Nebraska track and field qualifies 11 for NCAA championships

Two Nebraska high jumpers qualified for the NCAA outdoor championships on the final day of the NCAA West Preliminary Round on Saturday.
Jenna Rogers and Riley Masten both cleared 5-11¼ to finish among the top 12 in the women's high jump. Rogers, the Big Ten indoor and outdoor champion in the event, finished seventh at the NCAA indoor championships in March. Masten is headed to nationals for the first time.
The Huskers finished the four-day meet with 11 qualifiers for the NCAA meet, which will take place June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon.