 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
TRACK AND FIELD

Nebraska wins five titles on the second day of the Drake Relays

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska won five titles on the second day of the Drake Relays Friday.

Maddie Harris took the women's javelin title with a throw of 165-0. Fellow Husker Mirta Kulisic was second with a 159-7, and Madison Lueger was fourth with a 147-7.

Maxwell Otterdahl led a 1-2 finish in the men's shot put for NU. Otterdahl had a throw of 63-9½ to edge teammate Alex Talley, who threw 63-5.

Axelina Johansson made it a shot put sweep for the Huskers, winning the women's title with a throw of 56-11½.

Mayson Conner won the men's high jump after clearing 7-1. Teammates Reid Nelson and Tyus Wilson tied for third after clearing 6-11¾.

Lishanna Ilves won the women's long jump with a jump of 20-7¾. NU's Zionn Pearson took third at 19-8¼.

In the women's high jump, NU's Jenna Rogers (5-11½) and Riley Masten (5-10½) finished second and third, respectively.​

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert