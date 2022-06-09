 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TRACK AND FIELD

Nebraska's Alex Talley breaks school record, earns first-team All-America honors

  • Updated
Nebraska's Alex Talley led the Huskers on the first day of the NCAA outdoor championships by earning first-team All-America honors on Wednesday.

Talley broke his own school record in the hammer throw with a mark of 234-8, good for a sixth-place finish.

Three other Huskers competed on the first day.

Burger Lambrechts Jr. finished 15th in the shot put with a throw of 62-8. Maxwell Otterdahl finished 18th with a throw of 61-8½. On the track, Darius Luff finished 17th in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.74.​

