 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska's Axelina Johansson moves to No. 2 all-time in Husker shot put
0 Comments
topical
TRACK AND FIELD

Nebraska's Axelina Johansson moves to No. 2 all-time in Husker shot put

  • Updated
  • 0

Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel and Evan Bland put a bow on Nebraska football's recruiting class and discuss the future of the transfer portal. They also look at the potential impact of alcohol being sold at Husker events. The crew also discusses the emergence of Bryce McGowens and if this could be his lone season with Nebraska basketball. Sam and Evan close the show with their top six additions this offseason for Husker football.

LINCOLN — Nebraska's Axelina Johansson moved to second in program history with a throw of 59-9¾ to win the shot put Saturday, one of five event titles for the Huskers on the final day of the Frank Sevigne Husker Invite at the Devaney Center.

Johansson's mark places her third in the nation this season.

Burger Lambrechts won the men's shot put for NU with a throw of 65-9½ to become the Big Ten leader this season.

The Huskers' Mayson Conner won the high jump by clearing 7-3. Jenna Rogers cleared 6-0 to win the women's high jump and move to eighth nationally.

On the track, Dais Malebana won the mile for NU in 4:03.88.​

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert