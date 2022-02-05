Nebraska's Axelina Johansson moves to No. 2 all-time in Husker shot put

LINCOLN — Nebraska's Axelina Johansson moved to second in program history with a throw of 59-9¾ to win the shot put Saturday, one of five event titles for the Huskers on the final day of the Frank Sevigne Husker Invite at the Devaney Center.

Johansson's mark places her third in the nation this season.

Burger Lambrechts won the men's shot put for NU with a throw of 65-9½ to become the Big Ten leader this season.

The Huskers' Mayson Conner won the high jump by clearing 7-3. Jenna Rogers cleared 6-0 to win the women's high jump and move to eighth nationally.

On the track, Dais Malebana won the mile for NU in 4:03.88.​