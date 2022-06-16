Nebraska's Axelina Johansson named Big Ten women's outdoor freshman of the year

Nebraska thrower Axelina Johansson's college track and field debut was recognized as she was named the Big Ten women's outdoor freshman of the year, the conference announced Thursday.

Johansson finished as the runner-up at the Big Ten championships in the shot put and then added a bronze medal at the NCAA meet last week in Eugene, Oregon, to capture first-team All-America status.

The Swede uncorked the third-best throw in program history — 60 feet, 4 inches — at the Big Ten meet, which trailed only eventual national champion Adelaide Aquilla of Ohio State.

Johansson's throws coach, Justin St. Clair, added an accolade, too.

St. Clair was named the women's assistant coach of the year in the Midwest Region, the 10th time he's been tabbed top assistant. He coached Maddie Harris to an NCAA runner-up finish in javelin and Johansson to bronze during the outdoor season.