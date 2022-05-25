Three Huskers qualify for NCAA track and field outdoor championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nebraska’s Alex Talley, Maxwell Otterdahl and Burger Lambrechts secured bids to the NCAA outdoor championships in Wednesday’s preliminary round, the first day of the four-day regional meet.

Talley finished sixth in the hammer throw to qualify for his third outdoor championship. The program record-holder finished sixth last year in the event at North Dakota State.

Otterdahl was also sixth in the shot put to clinch his first NCAA outdoor bid, though he was a first-team All-American at the 2021 indoor meet -- finishing eighth at North Dakota State.

Lambrechts, the Big Ten indoor champion and fourth-place finisher at the NCAA indoor meet, finished ninth Wednesday as he looks to add to his four All-America awards.

The regional meet continues Thursday with nine Husker women competing. Athletes who finish in the top 12 in their events earn a trip to nationals in Eugene, Oregon, from June 8 through 11.