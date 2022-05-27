 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TRACK AND FIELD

Two Huskers qualify for the NCAA track and field championships

  Updated
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nebraska's Darius Luff and Mayson Conner qualified for the NCAA outdoor championships at Friday's NCAA West preliminary round.

Luff, a Lincoln High graduate, finished the 110-meter hurdles in 13.64 to make the NCAA championships for the second year in a row.

Conner, a York grad, cleared 7-1¾ on his first attempt in the high jump to reach nationals.

Nine Huskers have qualified for nationals with one day remaining at the meet.​

