With revamped coaching staff, Nebraska track aims to claim indoor Big Ten team championship

LINCOLN — Following an offseason that resulted in a revamped coaching staff and new philosophies, the Nebraska track and field team looks to claim its first indoor Big Ten team championship since 2016.

Coach Gary Pepin hoped to infuse new life into the program, one that has not reached its goals in recent years, so he switched out four of his 2021 assistants — Scott Cappos, Matt Martin, David Harris and TJ Pierce — for Justin St. Clair, Brenton Emanuel, Matt Wackerly and Nikki Larch-Miller. All of NU's volunteer coaches in 2022 are different, as well. Only Dusty Jonas, who coaches Husker high jumpers and sprinters, was retained.

The new lineup will try to help the Huskers at the Big Ten indoor track and field championship, held Friday and Saturday at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

“I felt like there were events and areas on our team that we hadn’t done very well in the last few years, and we needed to improve and get better, so I went out and tried to find some people that I thought could help us improve our team,” Pepin said.

One of those new additions is Emanuel, who spent three seasons as Eastern Illinois' head coach before joining the Husker coaching staff.

“Coach Pepin, very storied coach. Been doing it for a long time,” Emanuel said. “I thought he was someone I could definitely learn a lot from.”

Emanuel, who works with sprinters and hurdlers, is excited for the upcoming weekend. For Nebraska to reach its goals, it’s important to get going early, he said.

“It’s about how we start off,” Emmanuel said. “The first events get rolling, having success in those events. It usually takes one catalyst to get the team really hyped up and it has a snowball effect from there.”

Cloud Training, a platform that projects results of meets based off of data taken from the Track and Field Results Reporting Systems, projects the Nebraska men’s team to come in second place, behind Iowa, and the women’s team to come in seventh place.

The projection, while not completely perfect, gives the Nebraska men’s team the overall points edge in high jump, shot put and weight throw.

Leading the men’s throwers is shot putter Burger Lambrechts Jr., No. 1 in the Big Ten, and senior Alex Talley, second in shot put and first in weight throw.

Pepin said to win a conference title, a team needs to have strong athletes in many different events.

“There’s some real good people in there,” he said. “The question is — do you have enough of those real good people?”

With the Big Ten conference getting better each year, Pepin said it was time for NU to reevaluate its philosophy when building its team. In previous years Nebraska tried to build a well-balanced team to cover all the events.

"That’s not winning championships anymore,” he said. “What’s winning championships now is which school has the most outstanding athletes. So, the approach we’ve been trying to get on-board with here — while still trying to have as much of an all-around team as we can have — is to really get outstanding athletes.”

Pepin said there are areas they are still trying to improve on for both the men’s and women’s team. Much of the improvement, he said, takes place on the recruiting trail.

But for now, the focus is still on this weekend.

Nebraska has the Big Ten's top men's and women's high jumpers in Mayson Conner and Jenna Rogers. Darby Thomas, Mikaelle Assani and Lishanna Ilves are the Big Ten's top three in women's long jump. Freshman women's shot putter Axelina Johansson is second in the Big Ten behind defending national champion and Olympian Adelaide Aquilla of Ohio State.

In a year that has seen so much turnover with the coaching staff, Pepin has really enjoyed coaching this team and seeing the athletes progress.

“This team has probably been one of the most fun teams to coach, I would say, that we have had for a long time.”​

