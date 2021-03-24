Huskers eager to welcome fans at all sporting events for first time in more than a year

According to the latest Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department guidelines, attendance is limited to no more than 75% of rated occupancy indoors and in confined outdoor spaces with no prohibition on the total number of individuals. Events of more than 500 people may resume after event approval is received from the LLCHD.

Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt held a previously scheduled press conference moments after the decision went public Wednesday. He said he was happiest for his players, who had most of their 2020 season stolen by COVID and played in largely empty venues for the first three weekends this season.

“We all know one of the main reasons we’re all here is because we love the atmosphere created by Husker Nation and the support that gets poured out across the entire state,” Bolt said. “No matter where we are, there’s Husker fans everywhere. That’s what makes this place so special, so just having the opportunity to play in front of those great fans and having a chance to have an atmosphere where you can kind of sense the big moment a little bit.”