Huskers get rare time off in the fall but will be 'ready to go' when it's time to play

While some volleyball programs are starting their season soon and others are practicing, waiting to play in the spring, Nebraska coach John Cook is doing something different from the Huskers’ usual fall routine.
He gave his players some time off.
But don’t read too much into it, sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik said. Cook plans to resume regular practice just as soon as the Big Ten unveils its plans after postponing fall sports because of the coronavirus.
And for sure, Nebraska is banking on a spring volleyball season.
“Normally, we don’t have the fall to — we don’t have three months to just work on stuff,” Kubik said. “It’s normally preparing for a match, preparing to play someone. It’s never, we just have this time period to get better.”
She said Cook gave them a little time off because the team “worked hard all summer” to play this fall. But once it’s time to resume practice, the team will “work back up to that speed and be ready to go when it counts the most.”
But the plans for the volleyball season and many other details remain a mystery.
After the news of the postponement, many of the players — including Kubik — went home. But once remote classes started Aug. 17 at NU — in-person classes began one week later — players made their way back to Lincoln. Since then, the volleyball team, Kubik said, has spent a lot of time together in its own “bubble.”
“(We’re) just kind of hanging out with each other and knowing that we’re safe being with one another,” Kubik said.
A large question remains for the team: Will Nebraska seniors, like Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun, be back for a fifth year?
The NCAA agreed to give all fall sports athletes, including seniors, an extra year of eligibility regardless of whether they play in fall or spring. That blanket waiver is possible because of an NCAA board of governors decision in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.
“I think they’re kind of just trying to figure out, for them, what it looks like for the rest of their college experience,” Kubik said of Nebraska’s four seniors. “If they want to continue to play. If they don’t want to, and go on to play professional or just start their regular working life.”
The NCAA made a similar decision for spring sport athletes who lost part or all of their seasons because of the pandemic.
The NCAA also announced that it would attempt to stage fall sports championships — including volleyball’s Final Four, which was to be held in Omaha this year — in the spring. It would be a scaled-down version, albeit, so long as the coronavirus allows for it and the event can be held in accordance with public health guidelines.
Though the team anticipates spring competition, Kubik said the worst part was that this season can’t be played in front of a crowd.
“I think playing in front of Husker Nation and playing in Devaney with my team, like, I think that’s what all of us live for,” Kubik said. “And that’s the best part of the year — when we get to be back in front of our fans and playing together. And so I guess that kind of sucks, just not being able to do that together and in front of our people.”
