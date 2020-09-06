Huskers get rare time off in the fall but will be 'ready to go' when it's time to play

After the news of the postponement, many of the players — including Kubik — went home. But once remote classes started Aug. 17 at NU — in-person classes began one week later — players made their way back to Lincoln. Since then, the volleyball team, Kubik said, has spent a lot of time together in its own “bubble.”

“(We’re) just kind of hanging out with each other and knowing that we’re safe being with one another,” Kubik said.

A large question remains for the team: Will Nebraska seniors, like Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun, be back for a fifth year?

The NCAA agreed to give all fall sports athletes, including seniors, an extra year of eligibility regardless of whether they play in fall or spring. That blanket waiver is possible because of an NCAA board of governors decision in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.

“I think they’re kind of just trying to figure out, for them, what it looks like for the rest of their college experience,” Kubik said of Nebraska’s four seniors. “If they want to continue to play. If they don’t want to, and go on to play professional or just start their regular working life.”