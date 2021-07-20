Huskers hire Lawrence Chatters to lead diversity, equity and inclusion efforts

Lawrence Chatters has been hired to be Nebraska's senior associate athletic director for diversity, equity and inclusion.

This is a new position on the senior staff of Nebraska's athletic department. A similar role — the diversity and inclusion director — was previously filled by DaWon Baker, who left Nebraska for Colorado in April.

Chatters will oversee the athletic department's efforts in improving diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as serve as a senior administrator advising the athletic director.

Chatters returns to Nebraska after working at Midland University, where he served as the vice president of student affairs and chief diversity officer. Before that he spent six years at Nebraska in a variety of roles, including as the diversity and inclusion coordinator.

Chatters earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Midland in 2002, and a master's (2014) and Ph.D. (2018) in counseling psychology from UNL.

"I am humbled and honored to return to my alma mater to take on this important role at Nebraska,” Chatters said in a press release. “I have tremendous faith in our potential as a state, university, and Department of Athletics to continue to take significant strides in the areas of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.