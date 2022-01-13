Huskers looking up at most of Big Ten in Directors' Cup standings

LINCOLN — After the fall season of NCAA sports, Nebraska stands at 75th overall and 13th in the Big Ten in the Learfield Directors' Cup standings.

The standings are relevant to Husker Athletic Director Trev Alberts, who has a bonus structure that kicks in if NU is ranked in the top 30 of the final standings. Former A.D. Bill Moos had the same, but NU never finished in the top 30 during his tenure.

The Directors' Cup started in the 1990s. Nebraska used to rack up points in the fall thanks to the postseason success of football, volleyball and women’s soccer.

But only volleyball in recent years has scored with deep postseason runs. Husker volleyball was NCAA runners-up in 2021, collecting 90 points (national champions get 100). None of NU’s other fall sports scored points — cross country, football or soccer.

Nebraska does the bulk of points-scoring in the winter with wrestling, men’s and women’s gymnastics, and bowling, which won a national title in 2021.