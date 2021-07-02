Huskers record best Directors' Cup finish in five years, measuring success in all sports

Nebraska thought enough of the Directors' Cup to include an incentive in the contract of former Athletic Director Bill Moos for good performance. But Moos in his short tenure never reached the bonus, which kicked in at an NU finish of 30th or better. The Huskers ended 44th in 2017-2018 and 48th in 2018-19 before the pandemic canceled last year’s race. Those two finishes were each record lows for Big Red.

Nebraska took 27th in 2015-16 before beginning its descent the next year at 37th.

The school’s best performance this year came from the bowling team, which collected 100 points with a national title. The only fall sport to score was volleyball (73), which finished No. 6 in the final AVCA poll and reached the regional finals of the NCAA tournament.

Neither basketball team contributed in the winter. Men’s gymnastics (80) scored highly after placing fourth at the NCAA championships with five All-Americans. Wrestling (64.5), rifle (48), women’s swimming (48) and men’s indoor track (30.5) also added to the total.