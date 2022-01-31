Huskers sweep both Big Ten freshman of the week awards

Both Big Ten freshmen of the week are Huskers.

Alexis Markowski of the Nebraska women's basketball team and Bryce McGowens of the men's team received the honors Monday. This is the fifth time this season Markowski has been named conference freshman of the week, and the fourth time for McGowens.

This duo also swept the weekly freshman awards on Nov. 29 and Dec. 20.

Markowski averaged 19.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in the Huskers' victories last week over Wisconsin and Purdue. She has a team-high 16.4 points per game this season, with an average of 19.7 points over the last six games.

McGowens averaged 26.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in Nebraska's losses last week to Rutgers and Wisconsin. His 29 points against the Scarlet Knights tied a school record for points by a freshman in a conference game.

The Husker men return to action Tuesday at Michigan. The women's team also plays Tuesday at home against Rutgers.

