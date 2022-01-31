 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Huskers sweep both Big Ten freshman of the week awards
0 Comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Huskers sweep both Big Ten freshman of the week awards

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out what is happening in Husker athletics this week.

Both Big Ten freshmen of the week are Huskers.

Alexis Markowski of the Nebraska women's basketball team and Bryce McGowens of the men's team received the honors Monday. This is the fifth time this season Markowski has been named conference freshman of the week, and the fourth time for McGowens.

This duo also swept the weekly freshman awards on Nov. 29 and Dec. 20.

Markowski averaged 19.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in the Huskers' victories last week over Wisconsin and Purdue. She has a team-high 16.4 points per game this season, with an average of 19.7 points over the last six games.

McGowens averaged 26.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in Nebraska's losses last week to Rutgers and Wisconsin. His 29 points against the Scarlet Knights tied a school record for points by a freshman in a conference game.

The Husker men return to action Tuesday at Michigan. The women's team also plays Tuesday at home against Rutgers.

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Herbie Husker no longer uses the OK sign
Huskers

Herbie Husker no longer uses the OK sign

The Anti-Defamation League said that the OK sign is usually "innocuous and harmless" but that some white supremacists have adopted it, prompting Nebraska to make a small change to its mascot.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert