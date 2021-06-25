'I’m leaving as swiftly as I came': Bill Moos abruptly retires as Nebraska's A.D.

LINCOLN — Bill Moos, who hired Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg as Nebraska’s football and men’s basketball coaches, announced Friday he will retire June 30 as the school’s athletic director after three and a half years in the position.
His retirement date marks the end of Nebraska's fiscal year.
Moos told The World-Herald on Friday he’d been mulling over his eventual retirement for months, and wanted to address two portions of his contract with University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green. They had conversations over the last month about his buyout and $1.25 million in deferred compensation due to him in December 2022, the end of his contract.
Moos said he was informed last week that he’d retire almost immediately.
“Apparently this was the best time,” Moos said. He wouldn’t say who told him he’d be retiring.
“Not going there,” said Moos, who was the highest paid A.D. in Nebraska history with a $1.15 million salary in 2021.
He also wouldn’t address whether he’d receive all of his stay bonus due to him in December 2022. Pressed repeatedly by The World-Herald, Moos — typically forthright with the media — still wouldn’t budge.
Neither would Green. When asked at a University of Nebraska Board of Regents meeting, Green said Moos would address the matter himself.
“Better now than late August,” Moos said later in the interview, referring to the start of NU’s athletic seasons.
But it was clear on Friday that Moos, hired in October 2017, believed his main work at NU was complete. He said the athletic department was “strong and stable” and would produce winning teams in short order, particularly in football and men’s basketball. Expectant Husker fans “don’t see it yet,” Moos said, but they will.
He hired 12 head coaches and two senior deputies, whom he called "game changers." One of those deputies, Garrett Klassy, is the interim A.D.
Moos said this past year was one of the hardest in his 40-year career, and he said he was proud of how NU navigated the medical and budget issues that came with the COVID pandemic.
“I could sit around for 18 months and just enjoy the fruits of my labor, but really my business is finished,” Moos said. “I’m proud of it.”
In a press release, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said he respects Moos' decision to retire.
"Under his tenure, Nebraska has gained tremendous talent with outstanding new coaches and senior administrators," Green said. "I particularly appreciate his steady and capable leadership during the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He and his team were able to help mitigate those impacts and ensure that Husker Athletics came through this challenging year in good shape. The positive financial position of our Athletic Department is the envy of many across the nation."
NU football coach Scott Frost said in a statement he will miss Bill and his wife, Kendra, and has confidence in Green to conduct a national search for Moos’ replacement.
“I am grateful to Bill for all the work he has done and laying the groundwork for our future in athletics,” Frost’s statement said in part.
Moos talked to Frost about his retirement, and also conducted an “emotional” Zoom meeting with coaches. Longtime track coach Gary Pepin said he found out of Moos' retirement “seven minutes before” a reporter called him Friday morning for a reaction. Moos’ departure was abrupt enough that an ESPN interview he’d scheduled for Friday was canceled only on Thursday.
“I’m leaving as swiftly as I came,” Moos said.
And so the man with a big smile, loud voice, blunt comments and fondness for football stories became the shortest-tenured Husker A.D. in the last 60 years. He led Nebraska athletics for fewer months than Steve Pederson and Shawn Eichorst, who were both abruptly fired in the middle of football seasons.
There was an “odd feeling” around the athletic department in recent days, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Moos' departure comes less than a month after one of his high-profile hires, baseball coach Will Bolt, won a Big Ten title and then pushed No. 1 Arkansas to the limit in the NCAA tournament. Bolt was the last of the big-ticket hires following Frost (December 2017) and Hoiberg (April 2019), both of whom have struggled since their arrival at NU.
If those two get it going in 2021, Moos — previously the athletic director at Washington State, Oregon and Montana — won’t be around to see it.
Athletic department sources say Moos wasn’t around the office as much as predecessors Eichorst or Tom Osborne. Moos rarely, if ever, went to practices — he said he preferred to stay away — and outside of football, he did not have a reputation for attending many Husker sporting events either. His suite at NU basketball games was not often illuminated. He did not attend the Husker baseball team’s run in Arkansas recently.
“Only in spirit,” Moos said by text. He also sent one of his lieutenants, Klassy, to the season-finale football game at Rutgers.
Especially during the start of the COVID pandemic, Moos spent large stretches of the summer at his cattle ranch in eastern Washington. Moos would readily admit in interviews where he was or if he was driving through Montana back to Nebraska — instead of North Stadium, where the bulk of the athletic department works.
He hired two senior deputy A.D.s — John Johnson and Klassy — to handle internal and external departmental work while Moos handled media interviews and made numerous appearances for fans. The department is full of competent employees, one source said, who made things run smoothly on a day-to-day basis. But a $150 million operation with hundreds of employees needed final input from a leader.
Moos’ relative absence was a topic of conversation as early as January 2019, when he had to rebuff rumors of a drinking problem — “it’s never outside the lines,” he said — and his bosses, Bounds and Green, had to issue a statement of support.
“In his first 15 months, Bill has done a great job guiding our athletic department. He has our full support, and we look forward to his continued strong leadership,” the statement read.
Moos stayed in the job for 30 more months after that. But he was not the lead fundraiser on Nebraska’s “Go Big” football facility project, a role that went to former University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds — now a professor at the University of South Alabama with a consultant business — and associate athletic director for football Matt Davison. Moos was not as connected to some boosters as he could have been.
The 70-year-old Moos was hired in October 2017, a month after Bounds and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green fired Eichorst. Moos left the A.D. job at his alma mater, Washington State, with an $8.5 million budget deficit. Before he went to NU, Moos expected to end his career at WSU, where he had been a college football player.
“Believe me, I have nothing to run away from but wholeheartedly wanted to run to this job,” Moos said upon being hired at Nebraska.
On Dec. 3, 2017, he landed Frost, who was piloting Central Florida to a 13-0 season.
“We got the pick of the litter,” Moos said.
Said Frost: “I believe a lot in Bill, I believe in Hank and Ronnie, and I think this state is ready to see this place return to what it was.”
Frost is 12-20 since taking the Husker job. In 2019, when Moos said he wanted to win six games, Frost won five.
In 2020, COVID hit, and Moos — through a series of layoffs, furloughs and departmental cost-cutting — helped NU navigate the massive financial hit taken by the athletic department. He fought — and ultimately lost — the battle with the Big Ten to play nonconference football games and fill the stands with some fans during the pandemic. Moos was a chief critic of the Big Ten’s approach to first deciding to postpone, and later restart, a fall football season that left NU playing Ohio State in the opening week.
“I wasn’t toasting champagne,” Moos said.
It was a signature Moos one-liner. His legacy will be an overhaul of coaches at NU — besides the big three, Moos hired head coaches in men’s tennis, women’s golf, bowling, diving, women’s gymnastics and two each in women’s rifle and men’s golf — those quips and now the shortness of his tenure.
In contrast to his predecessor, who preferred the lowest-possible profile, Moos’ three and a half years were anything but quiet.
