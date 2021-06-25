'I’m leaving as swiftly as I came': Bill Moos abruptly retires as Nebraska's A.D.

There was an “odd feeling” around the athletic department in recent days, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Moos' departure comes less than a month after one of his high-profile hires, baseball coach Will Bolt, won a Big Ten title and then pushed No. 1 Arkansas to the limit in the NCAA tournament. Bolt was the last of the big-ticket hires following Frost (December 2017) and Hoiberg (April 2019), both of whom have struggled since their arrival at NU.

If those two get it going in 2021, Moos — previously the athletic director at Washington State, Oregon and Montana — won’t be around to see it.

Athletic department sources say Moos wasn’t around the office as much as predecessors Eichorst or Tom Osborne. Moos rarely, if ever, went to practices — he said he preferred to stay away — and outside of football, he did not have a reputation for attending many Husker sporting events either. His suite at NU basketball games was not often illuminated. He did not attend the Husker baseball team’s run in Arkansas recently.

“Only in spirit,” Moos said by text. He also sent one of his lieutenants, Klassy, to the season-finale football game at Rutgers.