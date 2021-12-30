In the Big Red: COVID causes $29 million deficit for Husker athletics in 2020-21

After years of operating in the black, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln athletic department found itself in the red the last fiscal year.
That’s due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Athletic Director Trev Alberts said Tuesday.
In fiscal year 2021 — which spanned from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021 — the department’s expenditures outpaced revenues by $29 million. It would have been more had the Big Ten Conference opted to stay with its original plan to not play football in fall 2020.
But, partly due to the efforts of NU and Ohio State University, the conference reversed course and played a nine-game, conference-only slate, albeit with fans largely barred from attending. Still, playing the games allowed Big Ten schools to receive television revenue.
“We were really fortunate the Big Ten found a way to play,” Alberts said.
It’s no secret that football drives the athletic department’s engine, a fact that Alberts readily acknowledges. Without fans, the university was unable to collect a vast majority of the roughly $5.5 million in revenue each home game generates. Multiply that by seven — the number of home football games in a typical season — and the loss becomes quite apparent.
Not all ticket revenue was lost. Alberts noted NU had fans who didn’t ask for refunds either for their tickets or seat licensing fees at Memorial Stadium. That revenue essentially served as donations to the athletic department, which “speaks to the incredible nature of our fan base,” Alberts said.
Nebraska Athletics was able to cover its $29 million operating deficit with $16.5 million of contributions made previously to the University of Nebraska Foundation and $12.5 million from reserves built up over previous years.
Thus, the NU athletic department continues to operate debt-free, as it has since 2015, according to the Knight Commission’s College Athletics Financial Information Database.
NU’s athletic department is typically self-sustaining with no reliance on state aid or student fees. Nebraska Athletics’ revenue is such that that Alberts said it typically donates $10 million in cash a year to the university’s academics side. Alberts said that obviously wasn’t the case the previous fiscal year.
He added the department is one of the few in the country to pay the university to cover all of the department’s scholarships.
The athletic department’s financial performance puts NU in the minority of Division I athletics. The Wall Street Journal reported in March that less than 10% of those departments generated enough revenue to cover expenses.
Alberts credits the department under former A.D. Bill Moos for taking a conservative approach to the current fiscal year’s budget, which runs through June 2022. Alberts said the staff created the revenue forecast based on 75% capacity at athletic events. Staff based the expenditures off expenditures from fiscal year 2019 and subtracted 10%.
The actions taken for the current fiscal year follow steps taken the previous fiscal year during the pre-vaccine stage of the pandemic, when the athletic department laid off people in the administration offices and slashed its budget by 10%.
All coaches and staff took 10% pay cuts from September 2020 to December 2020, according to a NU spokesperson.
Coaches Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg also donated some of their salaries back to the athletic department. The amount of their donations was not disclosed.
Now, with an entire season of full capacity football games under the department’s belt, Alberts said the current fiscal year budget is in good shape, albeit with a few blemishes.
The volleyball team’s season opening match against Tulsa and final home regular season match against Rutgers were canceled. The Tulsa match, scheduled for Aug. 27, was canceled due to COVID-19 cases and quarantine protocols within the Tulsa program. The Rutgers match, scheduled for Nov. 20, was canceled due to non-COVID-related illnesses within the Scarlet Knights program.
Without those two home matches, Alberts said the Husker volleyball program lost out on $500,000 in ticket revenue.
Much like the rest of the country, Alberts and the athletic department are cautiously watching what effects, if any, the omicron variant could have on its winter and spring seasons.
“A lot can change real quick if the men’s basketball and women’s basketball seasons are somehow really disrupted,” Alberts said. “That will change our revenue picture really quickly.”
What has been and what Alberts expects to remain a constant is donors’ support for Husker athletics, including for the $165 million North Stadium expansion project. Earlier this month, the Board of Regents approved a $10 million increase for Phase II of the project.
“Our donors continue to stand by their budgets,” Alberts said. “We continue to raise money. We’ve been able to raise enough that we’re doing both phases concurrently.”
At the Dec. 3 regents meeting, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said the additional money was needed to cover cost increases for materials. Carter described the increases as “unavoidable” and influenced by the pandemic. He added that private donations will cover the cost increase.
The project remains on track for completion in 2023.