In the Big Red: COVID causes $29 million deficit for Husker athletics in 2020-21

Not all ticket revenue was lost. Alberts noted NU had fans who didn’t ask for refunds either for their tickets or seat licensing fees at Memorial Stadium. That revenue essentially served as donations to the athletic department, which “speaks to the incredible nature of our fan base,” Alberts said.

Nebraska Athletics was able to cover its $29 million operating deficit with $16.5 million of contributions made previously to the University of Nebraska Foundation and $12.5 million from reserves built up over previous years.

Thus, the NU athletic department continues to operate debt-free, as it has since 2015, according to the Knight Commission’s College Athletics Financial Information Database.

NU’s athletic department is typically self-sustaining with no reliance on state aid or student fees. Nebraska Athletics’ revenue is such that that Alberts said it typically donates $10 million in cash a year to the university’s academics side. Alberts said that obviously wasn’t the case the previous fiscal year.

He added the department is one of the few in the country to pay the university to cover all of the department’s scholarships.