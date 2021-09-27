It's Homecoming week at Nebraska. Here's the schedule of events for Husker sports

It's Homecoming week at Nebraska, and in addition to the list of traditional activities — which you can find here — the Husker athletic department has its own schedule of events.
Letterman's reunion
The Husker Football Letterman's Association will host a reunion of former players. On Friday there will be a luncheon for all who were seniors during the 1961, 1971, 1981, 1991, 2001 and 2011 seasons — this will also include a speech from Scott Frost and a stadium tour. Then on Friday night there will be an all-player reunion at the Omaha Design Center.
Saturday there will be an all-player pregame tailgate party near the Nebraska Coliseum starting at 3:30 p.m. Then all the players will be honored on the field during the game.
Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame
The 2020 and 2021 classes will officially be inducted this weekend. The ceremony takes place Friday at 3 p.m. outside of East Stadium with a live stream broadcast on Huskers.com. Both classes will be honored on the field during Saturday's game.
The 2020 class includes: Amanda Burgoyne (Bowling, 2004-07); Eric Crouch (Football, 1997-2001); the late Sam Francis (Football and Track and Field, 1935-37), Maurtice Ivy (Women’s Basketball, 1985-88); Jordan Larson (Volleyball, 2005-08); Terry Pettit (Volleyball Head Coach (1977-99).
The 2021 class includes: Therese Alshammar (Women’s Swimming and Diving, 1998-99); Jordan Burroughs (Wrestling, 2007-11); the late Bob Cerv (Baseball and Men’s Basketball, 1947-50); Kelsey Griffin (Women’s Basketball, 2006-10); Larry Jacobson (Football, 1969-71) and Cathy Noth (Volleyball, 1981-84).
Basketball Opening Night
A basketball showcase for the men's and women's teams will be held Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Admission is free but fans must register for tickets beforehand at Huskers.com/tickets. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and it begins at 7:30 p.m.
The event includes an introduction of both teams with speeches from Fred Hoiberg and Amy Williams, a short scrimmage with the men's team and a concert by G Herbo.
Volleyball Weekend of Champions
Nebraska will honor three past teams during matches Friday and Sunday.
The 1990 NCAA semifinal team will be honored during Friday's 6 p.m. match against Michigan.
The 2000 national championship team and the 2001 national semifinalists will be honored during Sunday's 3 p.m. match against Michigan State.