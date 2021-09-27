It's Homecoming week at Nebraska. Here's the schedule of events for Husker sports

It's Homecoming week at Nebraska, and in addition to the list of traditional activities — which you can find here — the Husker athletic department has its own schedule of events.

Letterman's reunion

The Husker Football Letterman's Association will host a reunion of former players. On Friday there will be a luncheon for all who were seniors during the 1961, 1971, 1981, 1991, 2001 and 2011 seasons — this will also include a speech from Scott Frost and a stadium tour. Then on Friday night there will be an all-player reunion at the Omaha Design Center.

Saturday there will be an all-player pregame tailgate party near the Nebraska Coliseum starting at 3:30 p.m. Then all the players will be honored on the field during the game.

Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame

The 2020 and 2021 classes will officially be inducted this weekend. The ceremony takes place Friday at 3 p.m. outside of East Stadium with a live stream broadcast on Huskers.com. Both classes will be honored on the field during Saturday's game.