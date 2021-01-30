Junior George Kusche claims Huskers' first Big Ten cross country individual title

George Kusche became Nebraska's first Big Ten cross country champion on Saturday.

The junior finished with a time of 24:01.2 in the 8K at the 2020 Big Ten championships in Shelbyville, Ind. Overall, the Nebraska cross country team finished fifth on the men's side and ninth on the women's side. Kusche is NU's first conference champion since 1992 and the seventh conference champion in program history.

"The last 100 meters was quite exhilarating," Kusche, who earned his third first-team All-Big Ten honor, said in a press release. "I got it done, won the race, and very, very happy about that."

Erika Freyhof finished sixth place in the 6K with a personal-best time of 20:41.2 and to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors. Freyhof's finish is the best individual result at the Big Ten championships by a Nebraska female runner and marks the best individual finish on the women's side since Lara Crofford finished sixth at the 2008 Big 12 championships.

"It was fun to be able to race again," Freyhof said in a press release. "The race didn't go out super fast, but it was fun to be able to feel strong and finally be able to finish strong."