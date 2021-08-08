Letter from the editor: Husker Extra takes coverage to new level as Omaha, Lincoln join forces

Growing up in Beatrice, fall Saturdays meant Lyell Bremser calling Husker football games on KFAB, and Sundays meant my dad bringing home The World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star. Dad and I would trade the sports sections, poring over the game accounts, columns and photos that took us inside the stadium when TV games were rare.
Like most Nebraskans, I couldn’t ever get enough Husker news, particularly after the national championships in 1970 and ’71, when I was at the impressionable ages of 12 and 13. None of that passion lessened by attending UNL.
If I’m honest, for all the great professors I had and experiences in class, on campus and at the Daily Nebraskan, one of the most indelible memories of my college years was being in Memorial Stadium for Tom Osborne’s first win over Oklahoma on a very cold day in 1978. The Journal Star front-page weather teaser the next day read “Frozen Joy,” above a photo of celebrating Huskers — among them current Regent and gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen, who recovered a key fumble.
A couple of years later, I left Nebraska, launched on a career that crossed seven states in every U.S. time zone. At times, Husker news was hard to come by.
The internet was a blessing — I could read the best Husker writers and join comment boards to share the joy and pain with like-minded fans. In time, my industry recognized that giving away our product digitally wasn’t a good business model, and I became a World-Herald digital subscriber (long before I imagined being the editor of the paper where I was an intern in 1979). I’m a news guy, but living in Detroit, I subscribed mostly for full access to Husker news.
So it is with great pleasure that I can share that The World-Herald and Journal Star are combining the forces of our formidable sports staffs to offer a premium digital product called Husker Extra, which debuts Tuesday.
World-Herald subscribers will continue to get our great Husker coverage from a sports staff consistently recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as one of the best in the nation. Sports editor Sam McKewon and deputy sports editor Kristin Donovan lead a staff that includes nationally honored writers Dirk Chatelain and Tom Shatel, with Evan Bland and new staffer Jimmy Watkins rounding out our core Husker team.
Neither website or publication will change. But if you become a Husker Extra subscriber, you’ll get Husker coverage and analysis from both staffs in one place, including powerful visual journalism.
But wait, there’s more.
Husker Extra will include exclusive content such as the “Sip ’n Sam Showdown” podcast, featuring McKewon and Journal Star columnist Steven M. Sipple. Writers will send text messages a few times per week to subscribers, offering insights about what they’ll be expecting and insider info they’ve picked up.
In addition, subscribers will get a newsletter featuring Joel Makovicka, the record-breaking fullback who played on all three national championship teams in the ’90s. Now a physical therapist and president of Makovicka Physical Therapy, he will write “In the Training Room with Husker Great Joel Makovicka,” a look at fitness, injury prevention and rehab through his lens as a health-care professional and retired athlete.
Another newsletter will feature Husker history, including some photos never seen before; and we will offer interactive schedules and recruit tracking.
It’s not just football.
Husker Extra will cover the range of University of Nebraska sports — the powerhouse volleyball team, the rising baseball team, the always-tantalizing hope in the basketball program and more.
Helping to coordinate this joint World-Herald/Journal Star effort is Husker Extra planning editor Ambre Moton. Most recently, Moton was creative services manager for NBC Sports Northwest in Portland, Oregon. She brings a wealth of experience with multimedia and sports coverage as well as a being a collegiate athlete herself.
“I remember from my days at Iowa State competing against the Huskers and how loyal and passionate the fans are,” Moton said. “Being a part of bringing Husker Extra to those fans is exciting.”
This is, indeed, exciting stuff for Husker fans at home and around the country.
For me, it will be a little like Sundays growing up — but much better in the digital age. The World-Herald, the Journal Star — absolutely the most and best Husker coverage and insight in one place.
Go to Huskerextra.com to get started.
randy.essex@owh.com, 402-444-1182, Twitter.com/randyessex