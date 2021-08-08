Letter from the editor: Husker Extra takes coverage to new level as Omaha, Lincoln join forces

Growing up in Beatrice, fall Saturdays meant Lyell Bremser calling Husker football games on KFAB, and Sundays meant my dad bringing home The World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star. Dad and I would trade the sports sections, poring over the game accounts, columns and photos that took us inside the stadium when TV games were rare.

Like most Nebraskans, I couldn’t ever get enough Husker news, particularly after the national championships in 1970 and ’71, when I was at the impressionable ages of 12 and 13. None of that passion lessened by attending UNL.

If I’m honest, for all the great professors I had and experiences in class, on campus and at the Daily Nebraskan, one of the most indelible memories of my college years was being in Memorial Stadium for Tom Osborne’s first win over Oklahoma on a very cold day in 1978. The Journal Star front-page weather teaser the next day read “Frozen Joy,” above a photo of celebrating Huskers — among them current Regent and gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen, who recovered a key fumble.

A couple of years later, I left Nebraska, launched on a career that crossed seven states in every U.S. time zone. At times, Husker news was hard to come by.