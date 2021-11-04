Letter from the editor: Put the Huskers in your pocket with our new HuskerExtra app

If you’re like me, you know well in advance what time the Huskers play each Saturday. But you double-check through the week on kickoff time and the TV network as you plan your day.

While I’m at it, I’ll look for the volleyball schedule and whether the next match will be on TV. And with basketball season about to start, I’m eager to see with my own eyes whether the hype about talent bears out on the court.

We’ve now made it easier to quickly find that information and everything else about the Huskers with the introduction of a HuskerExtra app for your phone. Think of it as the Huskers in your pocket.

For those who aren’t signed up, HuskerExtra is the premium digital product that combines the expertise and access of Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star sports staffs, focused on the teams that Nebraskans love most.