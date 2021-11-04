 Skip to main content
Letter from the editor: Put the Huskers in your pocket with our new HuskerExtra app
Letter from the editor: Put the Huskers in your pocket with our new HuskerExtra app

Steve Sipple and Sam McKewon discuss what defines the Scott Frost Era of Husker football and look ahead to the Ohio State matchup in the latest episode of the Sip 'n Sam Showdown. For the full podcast, subscribe at http://www.huskerextra.com/SnS.

If you’re like me, you know well in advance what time the Huskers play each Saturday. But you double-check through the week on kickoff time and the TV network as you plan your day.

While I’m at it, I’ll look for the volleyball schedule and whether the next match will be on TV. And with basketball season about to start, I’m eager to see with my own eyes whether the hype about talent bears out on the court.

We’ve now made it easier to quickly find that information and everything else about the Huskers with the introduction of a HuskerExtra app for your phone. Think of it as the Huskers in your pocket.

For those who aren’t signed up, HuskerExtra is the premium digital product that combines the expertise and access of Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star sports staffs, focused on the teams that Nebraskans love most.

HuskerExtra, available for an introductory rate of $4.99 per month, features coverage and commentary from both staffs. It includes exclusive content such as the “Sip ’n Sam Showdown” podcast, featuring World-Herald sports editor Sam McKewon and Journal Star columnist Steven M. Sipple; and a column from Joel Makovicka, the record-breaking fullback who played on all three national championship teams in the ’90s.

The app, which can be customized to your preferences, delivers fresh content every day and insight from our writers. It is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Among its features are an easy-access schedule for each sport, so you can plan your TV watching and in-person attendance. For me, this one-stop shop for all Husker schedules is a big deal. When the defending Big Ten champion baseball team takes the field next year, I easily check scores, know when games are on TV and plan my trips to Haymarket Park — which is a pretty sweet baseball venue if you’ve not gone.

I mainline the Huskers, my team from my school and my home state. Moving back to Nebraska after nearly 40 years away, I’m deepening my commitment, having seen my first Husker baseball game in person and finally having seen the volleyball team in person. (Volleyball is such a great spectator sport, fast, athletic, tense.)

Husker Extra feeds my need to pump more Big Red into my veins, and the high-quality app we’re rolling out makes it easier than ever.

randy.essex@owh.com

All-female referee team rules pitch in Jordan

