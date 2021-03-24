 Skip to main content
List of Husker sporting events now open to fans this spring
ATHLETICS

{{featured_button_text}}

The Big Ten announced Wednesday that local health guidelines will now determine whether fans are allowed to attend sporting events.

And that means Husker fans will now be able to fill the seats and bleachers again to support their favorite teams. Wednesday's announcement relates to the remaining 2020-21 season, so no determination for the fall has been made yet.

But there are plenty of Husker events this spring that will now be open to fans. Here's the list broken down by sport:

Baseball (at Haymarket Park)

» March 26-28: Minnesota (four-game series with a doubleheader Saturday)

» April 9-11: Maryland

» April 30-May 2: Rutgers

» May 14-16: Northwestern

» May 28-30: Michigan

Volleyball (at Devaney Center)

» April 1-2: Penn State

Football (at Memorial Stadium)

» May 1: Red-White spring game

Soccer (at Hibner Stadium)

» March 28: Penn State

» April 3: Iowa

Softball (at Bowlin Stadium)

*Nebraska will play four-game series each weekend with doubleheaders on Saturdays

» March 26-28: Penn State

» April 9-11: Illinois

» April 23-25: Wisconsin

» April 30-May 2: Maryland

Men's gymnastics (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)

» April 3: Big Ten championships

Men's tennis (at Dillon Tennis Center)

» April 29-May 2: Big Ten championship

