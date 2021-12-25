Mad Chatter: 2021's bowl games pack a gut punch like Clark Griswold's jelly of the month bonus

No, the bowl season wasn’t pure before Rutgers “earned” its Gator Bowl invite. But 2021 does feel like the moment when Uncle Lewis’ cigar finally ignited the dying Christmas tree.

Look around. The games stink like raw sewage. Nobody seems to care (except gamblers). And nobody cares that nobody cares. I don’t want to go back to 1994, before the bowl alliance, BCS and four-team playoff. The old beauty contests won’t salvage anything.

But why should college football continue this holiday gag? There must be a better way. Could the sport...

— Match conferences, a la college basketball’s Big Ten/ACC challenge?

— Give players a financial bonus for winning? Surely, bowls could find an NIL loophole.

— Just expand the playoff to 24 or 32 teams and let everyone else go home for the holidays?

There’s no easy answer. There’s also no going back to our childhood. Cousin Eddie is standing in our living room, guzzling eggnog and breaking decorations.