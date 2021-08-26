 Skip to main content
Masks required for Nebraska volleyball matches and in some areas of Memorial Stadium
ATHLETICS

Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins preview the Huskers' season opener at Illinois.

To comply with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's local mask mandate, Nebraska athletics has updated its mask requirements for football, volleyball and soccer competitions.

"Husker fans are asked to be responsible and respectful of the mask mandate," read an announcement from Nebraska athletics. "Cooperation with this (directed health measure) will help keep our student-athletes and community safe, Nebraska athletic venues operating at 100 percent capacity, and will help ensure a complete season across all sports."

The following policies by sport will be in effect through Sept. 30:

Football

Fans attending home games against Fordham on Sept. 4 and Buffalo on Sept. 11 are "strongly encouraged" to wear masks covering the nose and mouth when on campus property.

Masks are also "strongly recommended" in any seating outdoors, concourses, lobbies, suites.

Masks are required in elevators, the hallways and lobbies of the suite level, the indoor portion of the club level and the press box.

Volleyball

Everyone in attendance will be required to wear masks when on university property and in the Devaney Center.

Soccer

Masks will be "strongly recommended" for all fans in attendance at Hibner Stadium but won't be required.

