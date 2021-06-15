Matt Wackerly promoted to Nebraska's head cross country coach

Matt Wackerly has been named Nebraska's new cross country coach, replacing David Harris, who retired last week after 10 years with the Huskers.

Wackerly will also be the distance and middle distance coach for the track and field program. He's been with the Huskers since July 2016 as the program's recruiting coordinator.

Nebraska's men's cross country team finished fifth and the women ninth at the Big Ten championships last year. The Huskers last competed at the NCAA championships as a team in 2008, when the women finished 25th.

"To be named the distance coach at the University of Nebraska is truly a dream come true," Wackerly said in a press release.

Before Nebraska, Wackerly was the head cross country coach at Division III Ohio Wesleyan, where he coached eight All-Americans and had the school's first men's and women's NCAA qualifying teams in 25 years. He's also been an assistant at Division II Stonehill College.

Wackerly, a native of Lexington, Ohio, was a three-time national qualifier at Ashland University in Ohio, where he earned his bachelor's degree in 1998. He got a master's degree from Virginia Commonwealth in 2003.