McKewon: A new beginning for HuskerExtra and 'The Showdown' podcast

For the past ten months Lincoln Journal Star columnist Steve Sipple and I have had a weekly podcast to haggle and laugh over the latest Husker news. It’s been fun — and only occasionally a little heated — as the Sip ‘n Sam Showdown, as part of a HuskerExtra.com subscription, brought viewers insight and passion on all things Big Red.

We recorded the last Sip ‘n Sam Showdown — on Ochaun Mathis’ signing and the puzzling problems within Husker football — Tuesday. Sipple is moving on from HuskerExtra.

I suppose this means I won, because I’m sticking around for more of the Showdown — with lots more to come.

Yes, the Showdown rolls on. Over the summer, we’ll rotate several special guests onto the show, including the Omaha World-Herald's Dirk Chatelain, Tom Shatel, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins, the Lincoln Journal Star's Chris Basnett and Brent Wagner, former Nebraska star Adam Carriker and more well-known voices in the Husker market.

They’ll bring their best like a Husker blitz up the middle, trying to sack my opinions and occasionally throw me for a loop. We’ll structure it in a way where I won’t always know what’s coming, and will have to call an audible to get into the right argument.

As time goes on, there will be fun opportunities, too, for the HuskerExtra community to weigh in.

As HuskerExtra turns the corner into its second full season, more perks and unique content is on the way.

HE has a customizable app that lets you follow the sports you want and tons of video of your favorite players. Want to prioritize the Nebraska softball team’s upcoming run in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments? You can do that. How about Husker recruiting, which will hit a fever pitch over the next two or three months with camps? We’ll be all over it. We also have our HuskerExtra text service that gives subscribers to chance to directly chat with HE writers. Folks who love World-Herald content can subscribe at HuskerExtra.com.

And we’ll talk all about it on The Showdown. Sipple and I had a ton of fun over 30-plus episodes, but just as he’s leaving for a different opportunity, I’d like a few new challenges on the show. On HuskerExtra, let’s see who wins. I’ll try to bring my A game. Guests had better bring theirs, too.

