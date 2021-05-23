McKewon: Husker baseball seems to have found the formula — and it's winning

Nebraska wasn’t even on the radar. Evan, to his credit, thought Bolt’s boys would finish in the top three; few others did. Now that they’ve seen what Bolt, certain to the Big Ten Coach of the Year, can do, they won’t make that mistake again.

* * *

Adrian Martinez wanted a big stage for his college football career. The fans, the excitement, all of it. The California kid embraced the passion of the Midwest.

“I wanted to go somewhere where the fans and the people were invested in football, and wanted to see it win, the Nebraska quarterback said in the debut episode of his “Athletes Unfiltered” podcast. “I’ve gotten that — and more. And the problem is, we just haven’t won enough. Can I blame them for that? I knew that piece of it — just not to what degree. When I got here it was almost like, what you don’t know is good for you. I was a little bit naïve, having fun with it my freshman year. There wasn’t a lot to think about.”