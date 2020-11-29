McKewon: Huskers stuck between win-now, go-young philosophies; trying to do both isn't working

The future says play fast, go young and build an on-field culture of taking big swings on offense and living with the lumps. The win-now urgency says to play Hank Stram football, matriculating the ball down the field with multiple tight ends and ball-control runs, to outdetail the Iowas and Northwesterns, which are lead by the two longest-tenured coaches in the Big Ten.

Either is fine. It feels like NU still tries to do both, though.

The Huskers play quickly, which affects time of possession and the defense; only three league teams are facing more defensive plays per game than Nebraska. They also play a little conservatively at times, angling for manageable third downs. That’s OK, too. They’re just slightly at odds.

So is, just a little bit, the idea that Nebraska needs better player accountability and ownership while the coach is willing to chalk up some position group errors to inexperience or another team’s sideline behavior.

The offensive line is the bedrock of any football team, and also one of the hardest, more thankless jobs in sports. When Nebraska gets really good there, you’ll know it. The record will reflect it.

On with the Rewind.

I see you