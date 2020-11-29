McKewon: Huskers stuck between win-now, go-young philosophies; trying to do both isn't working

IOWA CITY — The adrenaline still flowing, Scott Frost sounded as if he could have coached another three-hour football game after the one his team just lost to Iowa.
“I thought the coaches did a great job this week,” Frost said. “I loved how we approached the game today.”
That’s a way of saying, in the chess match between the Huskers and Hawkeyes who get paid millions to move the pieces on the football field, Frost and Co. held up well.
NU’s defense hit, ran and generally played like it knew Iowa’s strengths and endeavored to stop them. Nebraska’s offense successfully wove two quarterbacks into the scheme, hit a reverse and fly sweep, found ways to get Wan’Dale Robinson involved in open space and orchestrated a strange, but ultimately effective two-minute drill at the end of the first half.
NU led midway through the third quarter against a Top 25 team. You don’t land in that spot without having put in the work during the week and making some adjustments to start the second half.
Contrary to Iowa kicker Keith Duncan’s bizarre dig at Nebraska being more interested in mustaches instead of football, NU punched its weight in most areas and above it against Iowa’s run offense. That Black Friday game was a Thanksgiving meal all its own — better than the five previous NU-Iowa matchups.
But the Huskers fell short in a few chronically weak areas, and one of them — special teams — fueled Frost’s postgame frustration. NU lost on kickoff, kickoff return, punt and punt return.
“We need to catch every punt in practice,” Frost said, alluding to Cam Taylor-Britt’s muffed punt midway through the fourth quarter. “Every punt. Because it matters.”
So do good center snaps and avoiding offensive line penalties. These are chronic issues, too, that have worsened since 2019.
World-Herald penalty analyst Evan Bland had opponents accepting 10 false start (mostly on the line) and seven offensive holding penalties (mostly on the line) in 2019. That’s 12 games. This season, Nebraska has already committed eight false starts and six holding penalties in five games.
The snapping problem appears worse now than it was at the end of 2019 because Jurgens has a foot injury. And his hearing clapping from Iowa’s sideline, which is based on video evidence, did appear to happen.
The unit Husker coaches, media and fans alike agreed would be better in 2020 — the offensive line — has hit its share of snags, and the Iowa game was particularly rough.
Hawkeye defensive linemen Daviyon Nixon and Chauncey Golston banged around like All-Americans. (Nixon may very well be one.) Adrian Martinez, playing better than the stats indicated, had to evade rushers all afternoon, which he did, while keeping his eyes downfield, which he did.
On Martinez’s fumble, he had two seconds to react to Golston crashing in; the snap was taken in hurry-up mode, and he’d shuffled once after reaching the top of his drop. That’s tough for any quarterback, and it was tough on the guard and captain Matt Farniok, who gave up the sack.
“I know Matt’s hurting, just looking at him in the locker room because of what happened on the last play,” Frost said. “But I love him. He’s fought through a lot at Nebraska and plays his tail off for us.”
And while Frost acknowledged the costly penalties, he generally gave the line a good grade, given the opponent.
“I think they’re playing pretty well, especially considering we got Cam Jurgens at center who’s been an O-lineman for two years, Ethan Piper is a freshman and Bryce Benhart is a freshman,” Frost said, referring to his three youngest starters.
While true, Nebraska chose to largely bench veteran starters to play Benhart and Piper — the Rewind sees the value in playing for the future — and Jurgens is not the only center on the team.
Frost’s loyalty to his linemen is admirable; it’ll pay dividends down the road. But it’s another example of Frost being caught between the virtue of developing for the future and the win-now urgency that seems misplaced for a young team in a pandemic year coached by a guy with a long-term contract.
The future says play fast, go young and build an on-field culture of taking big swings on offense and living with the lumps. The win-now urgency says to play Hank Stram football, matriculating the ball down the field with multiple tight ends and ball-control runs, to outdetail the Iowas and Northwesterns, which are lead by the two longest-tenured coaches in the Big Ten.
Either is fine. It feels like NU still tries to do both, though.
The Huskers play quickly, which affects time of possession and the defense; only three league teams are facing more defensive plays per game than Nebraska. They also play a little conservatively at times, angling for manageable third downs. That’s OK, too. They’re just slightly at odds.
So is, just a little bit, the idea that Nebraska needs better player accountability and ownership while the coach is willing to chalk up some position group errors to inexperience or another team’s sideline behavior.
The offensive line is the bedrock of any football team, and also one of the hardest, more thankless jobs in sports. When Nebraska gets really good there, you’ll know it. The record will reflect it.
On with the Rewind.
I see you
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander: Iowa’s longest play of the day was a 22-yard, climb-the-ladder catch from tight end Shaun Beyer on the opening drive. Nebraska made the Hawkeyes earn every point. Chinander’s defense is far from perfect — Iowa’s third-and-long conversions on short passes are maddening — but NU is facing 5.4 opponent red trips per game.
Safety Marquel Dismuke: The Calibraska recruit, all those years ago, we thought the least about turned out to be the only one who stuck around. His run support work — which included seven tackles — was excellent against the Hawkeyes.
Robinson: His vision is what’s required to make zone runs work with NU’s current offensive line. As a receiver, he’s getting more open in the middle of the field, though his longest catch of the day was a swing pass from the running back position.
Martinez: At one point, he had three completions for 3 yards. He improved on that by game’s end, and has completed 68.2% of his passes for the season.
Middle linebackers Will Honas and Luke Reimer: They hit, and Reimer runs all over the place. Against a zone-scheme run system, Reimer slips through cracks in the opposing offensive line and snags ball carriers from behind. Honas brought his hit stick to Iowa City.
Nose tackle Damion Daniels: His best game as a Husker? Daniels showed up some bullish upper-body strength on his tackle for loss, and generally held his own.
Cornerback Dicaprio Bootle: Nabbed his first career interception and didn’t get beat with any frequency.
Nixon: Moving up the NFL draft boards like a rocket after this senior season. Iowa's defensive tackle had eight tackles — three for loss — Friday. Alabama offered him out of Iowa Western, and you can see why. When does NU get a stud out of IWCC who isn’t a walk-on?
Iowa linebackers Nick Niemann and Jack Campbell: Dudes can run. I think Nebraska’s middle linebackers played Iowa’s to a draw — which is a compliment to NU — but I was impressed with Campbell, especially. He and Reimer will square off for a few more years.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson: Thirty tough carries for 111 yards. Better than any back in the league not named Mo Ibrahim.
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta: Caught the key fourth-down pass on Iowa’s lone touchdown of the second half. Nebraska could have had him, didn’t want him. Seriously. LaPorta came to the same St. Louis satellite camp NU worked in the summer of 2017 with all the Trinity Catholic guys.
Iowa punter Tory Taylor: Two punts. One was downed at the 2. Another swirled high and long until it became a muff.
Five stats
26.09%: Nebraska’s touchback rate on kickoffs this season. That’s ahead of the 21.21% from last year, when NU’s inability to hit a touchback cost it in losses to Iowa and Wisconsin, which both returned kickoffs for touchdowns. But the Huskers’ desire to avoid a return at all costs has led to Connor Culp’s “sky right” approach, which repeatedly gave Iowa starting field position beyond its own 30. There are nine kickers/punters on NU’s roster, and apparently none can kick a touchback with the wind at Iowa.
90%: Culp has been really good at making field goals, even if none of his makes have been longer than 39 yards. Iowa’s Keith Duncan is most likely to be the Big Ten’s kicker of the year, but should Culp hit say five more, he’d make it interesting. The guy’s missed one field goal and zero extra points.
One: Year since joining the Big Ten, that Nebraska has had a positive turnover margin. That was 2016, when NU was plus-5 because of 14 giveaways in 13 games. The Huskers already have 12 giveaways in five games in 2020. Iowa has had a positive turnover margin for each of the past six seasons and eight of the past 10. Northwestern has had a positive turnover margin for nine of 10 seasons.
13: Fumbles this season. Nebraska has lost six. Both lead the Big Ten. NU’s quarterbacks have had a hand in 10 of the team’s 12 turnovers. That’s six for McCaffrey and four for Martinez, who had his first turnover since the Northwestern game.
1961: The last time Nebraska won three games in a season. That Husker team, the last coached by Bill Jennings, finished 3-6-1 and allowed 13.5 points per game. Alas, Nebraska scored 11.9 per game. If you’re looking for the last one-win season, that’d be 1957, Jennings’ first year, when the Huskers averaged less than a touchdown per game and threw one touchdown … against 18 interceptions.
Facebook Feedback
After each game, I ask Husker fans on my Facebook page for their thoughts on Nebraska’s performance. Selected and edited responses follow:
Mike Rohr: “Nebraska is an average football team with above average talent coached by a below average coaching staff. Frost needs to give up play calling and focus on game management.”
Noah Louby: “(The)Iowa game was what I expected at the beginning of the year. Thought we would see some mistakes young teams make, team would play hard and show good effort and keep them in games where they would win some and lose some. I can live with yesterday’s game in the modified 2020 season. It was hopefully a lesson from the lack of effort shown against Illinois.”
Aaron Britton: “We talk a lot about ‘culture.’ Well, the culture in the BIG is, ‘keep plodding, don't make a big mistake, make them beat you.’ When we adjust to that value, and that way of playing, we will be more successful.”
Tom Zawada: “For the last 3 weeks, Iowa's running game plowed their opponents. I didn't anticipate the Blackshirts matching Iowa's physicality. Fortunately this vindicates the strength program. But again shows there is a lack of consistent attitude by the players.”
Trey Ashby: “My take on clapgate: Both coaches are wrong. Iowa was clapping, it might not be the most egregious form of cheating, but it’s cheating nonetheless. That’s why Kirk Ferentz was so defensive during his press conference. He sounded like a kid who got caught with his hand in the cookie jar. That being said, clapping isn’t the reason a snap goes over the QB’s head. And Iowa wasn’t at all the previous games we’ve played where we’ve had snapping problems. It’s a cheap excuse from Frost.”
Opponent watch
» Purdue blew a 10-point lead in a 37-30 loss to Rutgers by giving up a kickoff return for a touchdown, throwing an interception to set up another Rutgers score, and allowing the Scarlet Knights to salt the final five minutes off the clock with a third-string quarterback. Not pretty. Purdue’s offense — featuring a great receiving corps that includes David Bell and Rondale Moore, and an improved run game — is the best, on paper, that NU has faced since Ohio State.
» With Minnesota announcing that 40 of its team members — 20 players, 20 staff — have contracted COVID, the Dec. 12 game could be dicey. The Gophers already canceled this week, and may cancel next week against Northwestern. Staff members should be out by then by the time Nebraska week rolls around.
Forecast
A nod toward disinterest outside the program for a losing team now playing well into December, when folks turn their attention to the holidays. Nebraska has to stay focused within its own walls.
