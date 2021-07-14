McKewon: Scott Frost's new boss knows all about Husker football glory

LINCOLN — Scott Frost just got a boss. A real one.
Nebraska’s hiring of Trev Alberts as athletic director is about more than the struggling Husker football program. But Alberts — described by his own NU football bio as “one of the most decorated defensive players in Husker history” — has every bit the ex-Husker cachet as anyone who played in the famed 1990s.
He lived it, he bled it, he was an Academic All-American, and by his senior year in 1993, the prototypical NU student-athlete. Nebraska retired his jersey and etched his name on North Stadium. A replica of his Butkus Award trophy sits inside the building.
If any Husker football player or coach wants to know who just took over the athletic department, they can visit that trophy Wednesday.
Unlike many of his former teammates, Alberts has been unwilling — in his 12 years as UNO’s athletic director — to share public opinions about the ups and downs of NU football.
But now it’s his job to oversee the department. He’s Frost’s boss. Not a “Hey, please come to Nebraska and save the program” boss like Bill Moos was, or a “Hey, I only know about Husker history from afar” boss like Jamie Pollard would have been.
What Frost knows about the glory days of Nebraska football — what he lived — Alberts helped build in the early 1990s. The 1993 team — when Alberts posted 15 sacks and 21 tackles for loss — set the stage for the extraordinary four-year run from 1994-97.
Alberts played for Tom Osborne. Toiled for Charlie McBride. Waged the wars against Colorado’s best teams, and the very best Miami and Florida State teams.
What Frost knows on that front, Alberts knows. It should be a good thing for Frost. Alberts will likely still keep his Husker football opinions close to the vest.
He navigated some of the choppiest waters imaginable at UNO after the school decided to cut two high-profile sports, football and men’s wrestling, in UNO’s move to Division I. Alberts is thus no stranger to tough questions or a spotlight, and successfully smoothed over tough divisions within the Mav family.
Nebraska football has been divided for far too long. The hiring is not a referendum on Husker football. If Frost wins seven, or even six, games this season, it’s on to 2022 without a hesitation. But 18 years after the firing of Frank Solich — who coincidentally retired Wednesday — Husker football is full of arguments, sides and palace intrigue. Ex-players want a say. Boosters do too. Rumors abound about Moos, Frost, players, you name it.
Frost’s hiring was supposed to calm down division and discord. It hasn’t.
Perhaps Alberts can.
He’ll have hard decisions to make in other sports over the next two years, decisions similar to what Alberts made at UNO. But job one is helping Frost — and leading Frost to some degree. He has to know he becomes a huge voice in Nebraska football. Everybody is going to want to know: “What does Trev think?” Alberts will have a plan for that. If Frost was a bit on an island, he’s got a new ally — and boss.
