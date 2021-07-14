McKewon: Scott Frost's new boss knows all about Husker football glory

LINCOLN — Scott Frost just got a boss. A real one.

Nebraska’s hiring of Trev Alberts as athletic director is about more than the struggling Husker football program. But Alberts — described by his own NU football bio as “one of the most decorated defensive players in Husker history” — has every bit the ex-Husker cachet as anyone who played in the famed 1990s.

He lived it, he bled it, he was an Academic All-American, and by his senior year in 1993, the prototypical NU student-athlete. Nebraska retired his jersey and etched his name on North Stadium. A replica of his Butkus Award trophy sits inside the building.

If any Husker football player or coach wants to know who just took over the athletic department, they can visit that trophy Wednesday.

Unlike many of his former teammates, Alberts has been unwilling — in his 12 years as UNO’s athletic director — to share public opinions about the ups and downs of NU football.