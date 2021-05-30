McKewon: Things are looking up for both Nebraska basketball teams

LINCOLN — At this moment last summer, the backcourts of both Nebraska basketball teams were full of question marks.
Four of the top five men’s guards graduated or left the program. On the women’s side, NU retained budding star Sam Haiby but lost two backcourt starters — and the Big Ten’s best reserve — to graduations and transfer. For women’s coach Amy Williams, the situation got dire early in the 2020-2021 season, when one reserve guard abruptly left, another injured her ankle and another was out for the season after surgery.
Here at the end of May 2021, the picture is different.
The men return their leaders — Trey McGowens, Kobe Webster and Dalano Banton — while adding a strong recruiting class. The women still have Haiby — who went from steady to spectacular as a junior — but got solid years from multiple players and add a blue-chip transfer and several top-shelf freshmen.
“It could be a pretty special and deep backcourt,” said Williams, who may have one of the league’s best teams next season.
Backcourts are the lifeblood of good basketball programs, especially in an era of analytics that emphasizes the 3-point shot.
NU’s best seasons — for men and women — have tended to correlate with strong leadership from its guards. While men’s coach Fred Hoiberg often uses a half-court offense that plays through a good-passing big man at the elbow of the foul line, it won’t be Derrick Walker and Eduardo Andre draining 3s. It’ll be McGowens and Webster, who made 36.7% and 38%, respectively, of their 3s last season. Webster in particular developed under Hoiberg, who showed the super-senior-to-be shot charts that convinced the guard to stay outside the arc more.
Webster took 29 3s in NU’s final three games. He made 14. Point taken.
Banton, whom Hoiberg said has had a good offseason, will look to take that next step as a shooter, too.
To that group, Hoiberg added one of the best 3-point shooters in junior college, Keisei Tominaga, and a trio of highly-touted recruits in Bryce McGowens, CJ Wilcher and Keon Edwards. Bryce McGowens is an incoming five-star freshman and Edwards, who enrolled early at DePaul before transferring, was originally a 2021 prospect, as well.
Wilcher, a 3-point marksman in high school, was a 2020 recruit who spent one year at Xavier. Hoiberg is very high on Edwards, who played sparingly at DePaul due to COVID-19 quarantine and left after the coach was fired.
“Keon’s very talented,” Hoiberg said. “Great size, high release point in his shot — he’s a great shooter. And I think it’s a benefit that he was able to go through the experience at DePaul. Those guys come in wide-eyed, completely shocked, and he’ll have experience in it.”
Williams could have even more depth that allows Haiby — who averaged 34.1 minutes per game last season — to rest a little more. NU got a full, healthy season out of junior college transfer Ashley Scoggin — who shot 37.1% from 3 — and should have guards Ruby Porter, Trinity Brady and MiCole Cayton much closer to full speed. Walk-on Whitney Brown evolved quickly into a dependable shooter and defender, and 2021 signee Kendall Coley enrolled in January and got an extra six months of college experience. Coley is Williams’ second highest-rated recruit.
“It’s been a huge benefit for us as a coaching staff,” Williams said of adding Coley early. “We’ve scouted her down to the minute detail but it’s different when you’re out on the court, working with a kid, and you can start to see ‘OK, here’s where she really excels.’”
To those returners, Nebraska adds Oregon transfer Jaz Shelley and freshmen Allison Weidner and Kendall Moriarty. Texas Tech transfer Nailah Dillard will be coming off 2020 surgery, as well.
It means NU’s roster will be big — 16 players. Fifteen are on scholarship. And it’s a motivated bunch, too, if Scoggin is representative.
Scoggin missed multiple years due to a knee injury and the botched surgery that followed. She started every game in 2020-2021, averaged 8.5 points and finished second on the team in assists and steals. Given what the 23-year-old has been through, the season was a massive success.
She wasn’t satisfied.
“She’s a worker — a gym rat — and she would sit in my office and just be ready to pull her hair out, frustrated, because of being a little up and down,” Williams said. “She really prides herself on being consistent.”
Williams’ program needed a little more urgency after a disappointing 2019-2020. NU has it now. And the men’s team — no longer relying on two junior college guards to carry the torch — has its best backcourt (on paper) since the 22-win season featured James Palmer, Glynn Watson, Anton Gill and Evan Taylor.
Things are looking up as Husker hoops rounds the corner into the offseason.
More extra points from NU athletics:
» Will Bolt makes $300,000 per year — middle of the baseball pack in the Big Ten — he’ll get a 15% bonus for winning the league title, but his base salary is likely to get a bump.
» How many Big Ten teams make the NCAA baseball tournament? I’ll say three: Nebraska, Maryland and Michigan. In that order.
» Nebraska football’s recruiting track record under coach Scott Frost is good. NU will attack a busy June with camps and NCAA-allowed private workouts and could emerge with double-digit commits by the time camp begins in late July.
Truth is, the Huskers have been so aggressive and consistent in growing the roster that position depth isn’t the issue it was when Frost arrived. Nebraska doesn’t have to reach much in the 2022 class. Instead, NU can aim a little higher and tighter at better fits for the team’s needs and schemes.
NU hasn’t been in this spot since 2012, when it signed a modest-sized, but effective class that produced Tommy Armstrong, Jordan Westerkamp, Zaire Anderson, Alonzo Moore, Vincent Valentine and Greg McMullen, among others.
It was in 2012 that a bunch of the touted 2011 recruits — Tyler Moore, Aaron Green, Ryan Klachko and Todd Peat among them — started transferring. Coupled with the large senior class that graduated after the 2012 season, it left then-coach Bo Pelini needing to fill spots in the 2013 and 2014 classes.
Across those two classes, Nebraska got commits from 21 players in the last month before February signing day. Pelini hit on a few — Maliek Collins, Cethan Carter and Chris Jones — but had far more reaches. Those dominoes, once they started moving, didn’t really stop until Frost and Co. started full classes, year over year.
» Big Ten perception of Nebraska, Part 2: Athlon released its four-deep All-Big Ten teams late last week. Cam Taylor-Britt made it as a preseason first-team corner. JoJo Domann, Ben Stille, Deontai Williams and Connor Culp showed up, too.
No one on offense did.
Wan’Dale Robinson probably would have had he stayed; he transferred to Kentucky. Otherwise, no one. No tight ends. No offensive linemen. And no Adrian Martinez, who was left out in favor of Graham Mertz, Tanner Morgan, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Indiana’s Michael Penix.
Northwestern — which averaged 30 fewer yards per game than Nebraska — has three offensive players on the list, including a second-teamer who had one carry for 1 yard against the Huskers.
Doesn’t matter if it’s accurate, there have been years when Husker offensive players were overrated. It’s the perception.
At this point, the Huskers can legitimately have a chip on their shoulder. They have plenty of bulletin board material.
