McKewon: Things are looking up for both Nebraska basketball teams

LINCOLN — At this moment last summer, the backcourts of both Nebraska basketball teams were full of question marks.

Four of the top five men’s guards graduated or left the program. On the women’s side, NU retained budding star Sam Haiby but lost two backcourt starters — and the Big Ten’s best reserve — to graduations and transfer. For women’s coach Amy Williams, the situation got dire early in the 2020-2021 season, when one reserve guard abruptly left, another injured her ankle and another was out for the season after surgery.

Here at the end of May 2021, the picture is different.

The men return their leaders — Trey McGowens, Kobe Webster and Dalano Banton — while adding a strong recruiting class. The women still have Haiby — who went from steady to spectacular as a junior — but got solid years from multiple players and add a blue-chip transfer and several top-shelf freshmen.

“It could be a pretty special and deep backcourt,” said Williams, who may have one of the league’s best teams next season.

Backcourts are the lifeblood of good basketball programs, especially in an era of analytics that emphasizes the 3-point shot.