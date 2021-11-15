McKewon: Trev Alberts must provide stability and support, then Husker teams must win

“Contrary to perhaps popular belief, the standards haven’t changed,” Alberts said when asked for how he measures the football program. “Our standards are always going to be to create a culture of excellence. I’m not a big ‘win this number of games’ person ... it’s the same stuff. Fundamentally sound, clear identity, hardworking, unified, disciplined, detailed-oriented. I know those are very subjective, but that’s what we believe in here.”

Last week, Alberts was pressed in multiple ways on what amounted to the same question: If Frost is making these big changes to his staff, how much of a grace period will he and his new coaches receive, and what might Alberts say to a potential assistant who’s hesitant to coach at NU because Frost’s job is on the line. Call it a litmus test, of sorts, for anyone looking for a preemptive reason to think it might not work, to think Alberts’ retention of Frost was more strategic than sincere.

Each of Alberts’ answers gave off the same vibe. The best?