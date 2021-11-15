McKewon: Trev Alberts must provide stability and support, then Husker teams must win

LINCOLN — Athletic Director Trev Alberts can make single-serve coffee in a Steve Pederson-era machine that’s a little bigger than the up-to-date models but still works. Alberts’ bathroom no longer has the lifesize cutout of Joe Tiller — a favorite of Alberts’ predecessor Bill Moos — but his office does, after a moment’s notice, have an interesting touch.
There’s something representing every Husker sport in it. Bowling to football. Gymnastics to rifle. A small replica of Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field, home of the 2014 Gator Bowl. Odd, but I liked it.
Some of the stuff came from NU’s storage. Alberts wanted to do that, he said, based on a lesson he learned at UNO, when a recruit and a parent sat in Alberts’ much-smaller office and asked Alberts if all he cared about was hockey.
The recruit was not a hockey player. And all Alberts had on the wall was hockey-themed stuff.
So he changed up the look with the Mavs and adorned his NU office in a way that every recruit from any sport knows: They matter. Alberts knows he’s the athletic director for all of the programs, not just football.
And now that Scott Frost at least has an action plan for 2022 — Frost must be quick, but not hurry, in hiring the right offensive coordinator — the Monday Rewind sees this as a decent, brief moment to acknowledge that Alberts and the rest of NU’s coaches not in football have plenty of work to achieve themselves.
Some sports will handle their business. Defending national champion Nebraska bowling, for example, is innovative and resilient. But Husker athletics, as a whole, remains in need of the full renaissance I wrote about in late January 2019, when the Moos era seemed close to ending 15 months after it started.
Rumors swirled even then about Moos’ handling of the A.D. job, and Nebraska, headed to its worst finish in the Director’s Cup, wasn’t winning very much.
Moos got a statement of support from UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green at the time. Two weeks later, in mid-February, the remarkable administrative mess of Maurice Washington’s criminal charges hit the news.
Men’s basketball coach Tim Miles lost his job the month after.
Baseball coach Darin Erstad resigned out of the blue that June.
Softball coach Rhonda Revelle went on administrative leave in July, when NU investigated her treatment of players.
In late August 2019, Nebraska bizarrely allowed Frost’s then-offensive coordinator, Troy Walters, to announce the suspensions of Andre Hunt and Katerian Legrone, who were expelled from school and later charged in a sexual assault investigation.
“I don’t want to get in to that,” Walters said when asked, days before the season, why they were suspended. “We’re going to handle it in house.”
Legrone was eventually acquitted of first-degree assault.
Sometimes we beat writers in the midst of the day-to-day grind can zero in on the trees to such a degree that the forest eludes us, so it’s remarkable now looking back that we thought Frost would have the football program running on all cylinders with that level of departmental turmoil.
It’s little wonder the 2019 Husker season unfolded the way it did, with an eight- or nine-win squad tallying five wins against a weak schedule. The wind to help the Frost era was there. Nebraska’s boat, of course, couldn’t get its sails up.
But baseball did. Will Bolt, in his biggest job to date and a recruiting machine working years into the future, has Nebraska poised to control the Big Ten.
Other programs have to show not just intangible qualities suited to a large public university but, you know, more wins than losses. That’s part of the “accountability” Alberts discussed at length last Monday.
“Ronnie Green needs to hold me accountable,” Alberts said. “I will operate at the highest level I can if I’m held accountable. Scott Frost, Fred Hoiberg, Will — we need accountability. Very clearly defined expectations and accountability. That’s part of it.
"The other part of it is making sure you have an administration that is unified, on the same page, in communication. I don’t want to get into all the details — because it involves personnel — but I’m not sure, the last 3½ years, that was necessarily the case for all of our coaches.”
A minute later, Alberts added: “Winning football games in the Big Ten is extraordinarily difficult. It is. Everybody has money, everybody has great coaches, everybody has great facilities and everybody is dedicated and focused toward that end.”
Ditto for other Big Ten sports. The league offers few breaks.
Nebraska men’s basketball has won 11 regular-season league games in three seasons. In the past two seasons, it has only five wins over the Big Ten and six total against power conference programs.
That’s not entirely surprising — Miles left the cupboard empty after his final season — but Hoiberg has restocked the talent with transfers from Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Arizona State and top-100 recruits. One, Bryce McGowens, has lived up to his five-star billing with 25 and 29 points in his first two games.
The Creighton men come knocking this week. Nebraska will put a lot into trying to win that game. When five power conference games arrive in December, Hoiberg’s crew will put a lot into winning those, too. How will it go?
Likewise for the Husker women, fresh off three 50-point blowouts in a row. Creighton comes to town having won five straight in the series. How will it go?
NU football hasn’t beaten Wisconsin or Iowa since 2014. Should the departure of four underperforming assistants really hamstring the Husker chances more than they already were? (JoJo Domann’s hand surgery, on the other hand, stings.) How will it go?
Will the most experienced Husker volleyball team in recent memory pull out a Big Ten title? NU is tied for the lead. Does John Cook have a Final Four squad or a team that finishes one weekend short?
Alberts doesn’t like defining job performance by a number of wins — can you imagine, if Moos had stayed, how his spring-time nine-wins proclamation would sound now? — but he does believe that certain qualities produce good results.
“Contrary to perhaps popular belief, the standards haven’t changed,” Alberts said when asked for how he measures the football program. “Our standards are always going to be to create a culture of excellence. I’m not a big ‘win this number of games’ person ... it’s the same stuff. Fundamentally sound, clear identity, hardworking, unified, disciplined, detailed-oriented. I know those are very subjective, but that’s what we believe in here.”
Last week, Alberts was pressed in multiple ways on what amounted to the same question: If Frost is making these big changes to his staff, how much of a grace period will he and his new coaches receive, and what might Alberts say to a potential assistant who’s hesitant to coach at NU because Frost’s job is on the line. Call it a litmus test, of sorts, for anyone looking for a preemptive reason to think it might not work, to think Alberts’ retention of Frost was more strategic than sincere.
Each of Alberts’ answers gave off the same vibe. The best?
“I think what you’ve seen across college football today is I don’t think there’s any coaching position that any coach wouldn’t have some trepidation,” Alberts said. “We’re in the competition business. This is results-oriented. I know we’ve talked a lot about process — the need to move away from results-oriented — but coaches are competitive people. They get into the business because they love to compete. If there are a few people who’d be concerned about that, I’m not sure they’re the right fit.
“We want competitive people here who aren’t anticipating failure.”
Heck yes and amen. It’s hard here. It’s hard in a lot of places. Win.
