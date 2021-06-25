McKewon: Who will be Nebraska's next athletic director? Some names to consider

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos is out. Who’s next? A look at some potential candidates in alphabetical order:

Trev Alberts, UNO athletic director: He didn’t get the job in 2012 or 2017, but did he even want it? Nebraska's only Butkus Award winner is clearly going to be on any list for A.D., but he has long seemed content at UNO. Is this his time at NU? Alberts can see eye-to-eye with Scott Frost on football as they’re both Midwestern family guys who played for Tom Osborne. He’s also a contemporary of Fred Hoiberg. Is that enough to be part of the inner circle?

Hank Bounds, former NU president: The rare academic leader who seemed just as interested in the football program as anything else, Bounds played a major role in hiring Moos and Frost. He also served as the lead fundraiser for the football facility project. Bounds is currently teaching at the University of South Alabama. Would he want to return?