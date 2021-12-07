McKewon: Examining OC options, Air Raid fit, and the value of a seasoned vet

If Harrell picks NU, he becomes a younger version of Frost - that dynamic, aggressive playcaller that has a quarterback and big play-friendly system – but he’s not going to be a mentoring presence for Frost, who has desired, and is being asked, to move more into a CEO role befitting of a major college football coach. Surrounding Harrell, perhaps, with more seasoned offensive line and running backs coaches provides the structure for a playcaller brand new to the Big Ten. Harrell’s track record may attract a top option in the transfer portal. Or he could in theory come with a transfer QB in tow, too, since it’s not clear whether new USC head coach Lincoln Riley has any intention of retaining either Kedon Slovis or Jaxon Dart, both of whom had success with the Trojans in 2021, or pursuing his QB at Oklahoma, Caleb Williams. The NCAA transfer portal and its promise of immediate eligibility make such transitions easy.