McKewon: ‘I’m with you.' QB Richard Torres talks loyalty to Scott Frost, Husker future

He came to a Friday Night Lights camp in mid-June. He stood at midfield, wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans, clutching a football.

“It felt real and it felt right,” Torres said. He took a few other trips — Kansas State included — but was as sold on Nebraska and Frost as Frost was sold on Torres. It might have been the least-fussiest quarterback recruitment ever.

“Richie goes to a school where I don’t think recruiters go through as much as some other places,” Frost said on signing day. “And in my opinion (he) was a little bit under the radar. I think he has got elite arm talent.”

Torres said he’s always been able to throw the ball far and hard. Still, he expected to play basketball in college until his sophomore year, when it became clear his future lay in football.

He had a strong junior season in leading Southside to the playoffs, but the pandemic — and an NCAA moratorium on in-person recruiting — left Torres with few future options outside of home-school UTSA. Until Frost saw Torres’ film.

The kid can throw the ball 70 yards, and he’s dangerous on the run.