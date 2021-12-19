 Skip to main content
McKewon: ‘I’m with you.' QB Richard Torres talks loyalty to Scott Frost, Husker future
McKewon: ‘I’m with you.' QB Richard Torres talks loyalty to Scott Frost, Husker future

122021-owh-spo-samcol (copy)

Richard Torres, center, is coming back from a knee injury and will arrive at Nebraska next month.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Husker football head coach Scott Frost speaks during a Signing Day press conference at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

LINCOLN — When Scott Frost fired four of his assistants 10 games into the season, he made a call to his quarterback commit Richard Torres about the path forward for Husker football.

Torres didn’t hesitate to affirm his pledge. Nothing against former quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco or any other offensive coach let go, but Torres committed to the coach who believed in him most. Frost.

“Coach Frost called and I just said, ‘I’m with you,’ ” the 6-foot-5, 210-pound Torres said Saturday. Torres signed Wednesday, arrives Jan. 9 and will room with 2022 signees Ernest Hausmann and Victor Jones.

Torres is three months into rehabbing a knee injury from early in his senior year at San Antonio Southside and just got cleared to start running and jogging. He hasn’t yet talked with new NU quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, but Torres has talked plenty to a former Husker QB also from the San Antonio area.

Tommy Armstrong — soon to be a play-caller at Lincoln North Star — worked out with Torres last week. And Armstrong has downloaded into Torres the highs and lows a Husker quarterback can experience.

“He talked to me about the fan base, how it can be different,” Torres said. Torres chuckled a bit in describing how fans can be because he’s not a big social media guy. He’s not really a big phone guy, either. He hasn’t done many interviews since getting a scholarship offer last March. He said he liked what Frost had to sell back then, but believed in making an in-person evaluation.

He came to a Friday Night Lights camp in mid-June. He stood at midfield, wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans, clutching a football.

“It felt real and it felt right,” Torres said. He took a few other trips — Kansas State included — but was as sold on Nebraska and Frost as Frost was sold on Torres. It might have been the least-fussiest quarterback recruitment ever.

“Richie goes to a school where I don’t think recruiters go through as much as some other places,” Frost said on signing day. “And in my opinion (he) was a little bit under the radar. I think he has got elite arm talent.”

Torres said he’s always been able to throw the ball far and hard. Still, he expected to play basketball in college until his sophomore year, when it became clear his future lay in football.

He had a strong junior season in leading Southside to the playoffs, but the pandemic — and an NCAA moratorium on in-person recruiting — left Torres with few future options outside of home-school UTSA. Until Frost saw Torres’ film.

The kid can throw the ball 70 yards, and he’s dangerous on the run.

Fans saw that early in Torres’ senior season, when he threw seven touchdown passes in one game. Weeks later, Torres tore his ACL on an option play as he ran down the line “perpendicular to the sideline,” a defender hit him in the wrong spot.

“My knee went one way and the rest of my body toppled over the other,” Torres said.

Torres’ skillset matches that of current Husker quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, the 6-5, 200-pounder who redshirted this season as he gained weight and knowledge of the offense. Before his firing, Verduzco was high on the Kearney Catholic grad's talent “cat’s got a gun.”

Given Nebraska’s direct interest in a transfer quarterback — watch for Southern California's Kedon Slovis and Texas’ Casey Thompson to get long looks, though both could be Oklahoma targets if Caleb Williams leaves for USC — it’s unlikely Torres or Haarberg plays in 2022. But each has an enormous long-term edge.

They’re tall.

It’s simply easier for them to see over a defense — to see over their own offensive linemen. Nebraska’s defenders talk about putting quarterbacks “in a well” during a pass rush — collapsing the pocket so a passer can’t see. Tall guys are harder to put in that well.

Now Haarberg will have a new offense to run. Torres, enrolling early, won’t be at much of a disadvantage. If the short-term solution sits with a portal QB or Logan Smothers, a long-term battle is going to begin this spring.

“I just really can’t wait to get up there so I can start to get better,” Torres said, referring to his game and knee.

More nuggets in this Husker Rewind column:

Receivers jostle for position

NU’s wide receiver room has size, speed and production so long as everyone returns. Omar Manning, Zavier Betts and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda would make a good starting trio, with young depth developing under new position coach Mickey Joseph.

“I think it’s a talented room with Zay and Omar, and you’ve got Oliver (Martin),” Joseph said. “You’ve got Alante (Brown), you’ve got Latrell (Neville). I think you’ve got a talented room. You’ve got some kids in there who can play.”

Joseph said he’ll make players compete with each other in a “professional” manner.

“Just because you started last year, doesn’t mean that you’re even going to play this year if you don’t do it my way,” Joseph said. “I have a certain way I like to do things.”

Sounds a lot like NU’s defensive backs coach Travis Fisher.

Defense does it

The remarkable Nebraska volleyball run through the NCAA tournament — in which the Huskers knocked off the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds with a very young team — reaffirms the old adage that defense wins championships.

Not only were Lexi Rodriguez, Nicklin Hames, Keonilei Akana and Kenzie Knuckles making spectacular plays, they were often in excellent position to make them. The Huskers’ ability to execute a scouting report left elite, giant hitters frustrated.

Do they get back to the Final Four next season?

Volleyball is too good and competitive to guarantee it, and NU’s two starting middle blockers played their final matches unless Kayla Caffey, master’s degree in hand, plans on a seventh year.

Going to the mat

A reminder that Nebraska and Pinnacle Bank Arena are hosting the Big Ten wrestling championships — which may as well be the national championship — March 5 and 6.

Given the show on display, tickets are reasonable. Iowa travels notoriously well and Minnesota heavyweight Gable Steveson — an Olympic gold medalist and budding WWE star — will be in the meet.

The Huskers are a top-10 team again. With a three-week break coming, they’ll next wrestle vs. Purdue on Jan. 7.