Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Oct. 10

Dropping out:

None

Notes:

» Well, well, well. Are we ready for a College Football Playoff without Clemson AND Alabama? It just might happen. Texas A&M’s squeaker of a win over the Crimson Tide will make it tough for Alabama to make the CFP, short of beating Georgia in the SEC title game, because the résumé of wins just isn’t as strong as it will be for several teams.

» The Big Ten surely won’t occupy five of my top 10 spots by year’s end, but three teams are 6-0 and two more are 5-1, so what else are you going to do? My hunch remains that Ohio State is the best of the bunch, and will prove that over time. For now, Iowa rules the league’s roost with an impressive, though injury-aided, comeback win over Penn State, which, had it not lost quarterback Sean Clifford halfway through the game, probably would have won.

» No changes in the top 25 this week. Had Wake Forest lost to Syracuse, the next team in would have been Texas A&M or Tennessee.

