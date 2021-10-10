 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Oct. 10
0 comments

Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Oct. 10

Georgia Auburn Football (copy)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (No. 13) carries the ball as he tries to get past Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain (No. 9) during the first half of Saturday's game in Auburn, Alabama. Georgia is the new No. 1 team on Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot this week.

 BUTCH DILL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot has a new No. 1, but no teams dropped out or popped into the rankings this week.

My new AP Top 25 ballot:

1 Georgia

2 Iowa

3 Oklahoma

4 Cincinnati

5 Michigan

6 Ohio State

7 Penn State

8 Alabama

9 Oregon

10 Michigan State

11 Notre Dame

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

12 Kentucky

13 Florida

14 Oklahoma State

15 Mississippi

16 BYU

17 Arizona State

18 Auburn

19 Arkansas

20 Texas

21 NC State

22 Wake Forest

23 Clemson

24 Coastal Carolina

25 Pittsburgh

New to the top 25:

None

Dropping out:

None

Notes:

» Well, well, well. Are we ready for a College Football Playoff without Clemson AND Alabama? It just might happen. Texas A&M’s squeaker of a win over the Crimson Tide will make it tough for Alabama to make the CFP, short of beating Georgia in the SEC title game, because the résumé of wins just isn’t as strong as it will be for several teams.

» The Big Ten surely won’t occupy five of my top 10 spots by year’s end, but three teams are 6-0 and two more are 5-1, so what else are you going to do? My hunch remains that Ohio State is the best of the bunch, and will prove that over time. For now, Iowa rules the league’s roost with an impressive, though injury-aided, comeback win over Penn State, which, had it not lost quarterback Sean Clifford halfway through the game, probably would have won.

» No changes in the top 25 this week. Had Wake Forest lost to Syracuse, the next team in would have been Texas A&M or Tennessee.

 

 

 

 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert