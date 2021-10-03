 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Oct. 3
0 comments

Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Oct. 3

Sam McKewon makes major changes in his AP Top 25 ballot with five teams jumping in and five dropping out.

My new AP Top 25 ballot:

1 Alabama

2 Georgia

3 Penn State

4 Iowa

5 Oklahoma

6 Cincinnati

7 Oregon

8 Ohio State

9 BYU

10 Michigan

11 Notre Dame

12 Michigan State

13 Kentucky

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

14 Auburn

15 Oklahoma State

16 Florida

17 Mississippi

18 Arkansas

19 Texas

20 North Carolina State

21 Arizona State

22 Wake Forest

23 Clemson

24 Coastal Carolina

25 

New to the top 25:

» Arizona State: Dominated UCLA for a half and now emerges — potential NCAA violations and all — as the Pac-12 South favorite.

» Wake Forest: Dave Clawson’s crew remained undefeated with a close win over Louisville. The 20-point spread over Virginia two weeks ago was more impressive.

» Clemson: The Tigers are back! Clemson squeaked by Boston College — which fumbled away a chance at victory inside the Tigers’ red zone — but Clemson’s defense scores high on metrics I care about, and the seven-point loss to Georgia looks … pretty good.

» Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers are back! Coastal’s biggest regular season game of the year, at Appalachian State, isn’t until Oct. 20. Until then …

» Pittsburgh: The Panthers land here even though they lost to Western Michigan a few weeks ago, and WMU’s only loss was a 47-14 setback at Michigan. Why not the Broncos here? Simply this: The metrics I care about look fondly on the Panthers, and their offense, producing 52.4 points per game, is currently the nation’s best. Pat Narduzzi’s doing some things in Western PA.

Dropping out:

» Texas A&M: Another team all of us were wrong about, and shame on us for pumping up the Aggies, which lost multi-year starting quarterback Kellen Mond to the NFL.

» UCLA: Roller-coaster team on defense. Gives up passing yards at will.

» Fresno State: Lost at Hawaii late Saturday night. Its biggest win, UCLA, has lost some luster, as well. The Bulldogs slipped below San Diego State

» Boston College: Lost at Clemson, possesses no good wins (Missouri surely isn’t one after a blowout loss to Tennessee) and we’ll see, from here, if BC can “ground and pound” its way to eight wins.

» Baylor: Lost to Oklahoma State.

Notes:

» Alabama and Georgia have separated themselves from the pack.

» Oregon stayed ahead of Ohio State in the rankings because, well, Oregon won at OSU, and, until this week, the Buckeyes had looked like the team Oregon beat. A win over Rutgers starts to change the conversation a little bit, but OSU’s biggest games still await.

» BYU is in the top 10, which is … astonishing to me. But it’s been earned. One could argue Michigan belongs ahead of the Cougars — and I debated that — but few other teams do. BYU played well with a backup quarterback Friday night.

» This has been a messy year so far. A lot of parity. A lot of up-and-down teams — Stanford is a sieve one week and, the next, beating Oregon, while Arkansas looked awful (!) against Georgia a few weeks after dominating Texas — lead to a very fluid Top 25. One other thing: There have been a lot of heavyweight matchups early in the year, and those have, to some degree, affected results. Florida played Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky in three straight weeks. Wisconsin is probably better than its 1-3 record, but Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan are pretty darn good.

 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert