Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Oct. 3

My new AP Top 25 ballot:
1 Alabama
2 Georgia
3 Penn State
4 Iowa
5 Oklahoma
6 Cincinnati
7 Oregon
8 Ohio State
9 BYU
10 Michigan
11 Notre Dame
12 Michigan State
13 Kentucky
14 Auburn
15 Oklahoma State
16 Florida
17 Mississippi
18 Arkansas
19 Texas
20 North Carolina State
21 Arizona State
22 Wake Forest
23 Clemson
24 Coastal Carolina
25
New to the top 25:
» Arizona State: Dominated UCLA for a half and now emerges — potential NCAA violations and all — as the Pac-12 South favorite.
» Wake Forest: Dave Clawson’s crew remained undefeated with a close win over Louisville. The 20-point spread over Virginia two weeks ago was more impressive.
» Clemson: The Tigers are back! Clemson squeaked by Boston College — which fumbled away a chance at victory inside the Tigers’ red zone — but Clemson’s defense scores high on metrics I care about, and the seven-point loss to Georgia looks … pretty good.
» Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers are back! Coastal’s biggest regular season game of the year, at Appalachian State, isn’t until Oct. 20. Until then …
» Pittsburgh: The Panthers land here even though they lost to Western Michigan a few weeks ago, and WMU’s only loss was a 47-14 setback at Michigan. Why not the Broncos here? Simply this: The metrics I care about look fondly on the Panthers, and their offense, producing 52.4 points per game, is currently the nation’s best. Pat Narduzzi’s doing some things in Western PA.
Dropping out:
» Texas A&M: Another team all of us were wrong about, and shame on us for pumping up the Aggies, which lost multi-year starting quarterback Kellen Mond to the NFL.
» UCLA: Roller-coaster team on defense. Gives up passing yards at will.
» Fresno State: Lost at Hawaii late Saturday night. Its biggest win, UCLA, has lost some luster, as well. The Bulldogs slipped below San Diego State
» Boston College: Lost at Clemson, possesses no good wins (Missouri surely isn’t one after a blowout loss to Tennessee) and we’ll see, from here, if BC can “ground and pound” its way to eight wins.
» Baylor: Lost to Oklahoma State.
Notes:
» Alabama and Georgia have separated themselves from the pack.
» Oregon stayed ahead of Ohio State in the rankings because, well, Oregon won at OSU, and, until this week, the Buckeyes had looked like the team Oregon beat. A win over Rutgers starts to change the conversation a little bit, but OSU’s biggest games still await.
» BYU is in the top 10, which is … astonishing to me. But it’s been earned. One could argue Michigan belongs ahead of the Cougars — and I debated that — but few other teams do. BYU played well with a backup quarterback Friday night.
» This has been a messy year so far. A lot of parity. A lot of up-and-down teams — Stanford is a sieve one week and, the next, beating Oregon, while Arkansas looked awful (!) against Georgia a few weeks after dominating Texas — lead to a very fluid Top 25. One other thing: There have been a lot of heavyweight matchups early in the year, and those have, to some degree, affected results. Florida played Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky in three straight weeks. Wisconsin is probably better than its 1-3 record, but Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan are pretty darn good.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH