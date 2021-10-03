Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Oct. 3

» Fresno State: Lost at Hawaii late Saturday night. Its biggest win, UCLA, has lost some luster, as well. The Bulldogs slipped below San Diego State

» Boston College: Lost at Clemson, possesses no good wins (Missouri surely isn’t one after a blowout loss to Tennessee) and we’ll see, from here, if BC can “ground and pound” its way to eight wins.

» Baylor: Lost to Oklahoma State.

Notes:

» Alabama and Georgia have separated themselves from the pack.

» Oregon stayed ahead of Ohio State in the rankings because, well, Oregon won at OSU, and, until this week, the Buckeyes had looked like the team Oregon beat. A win over Rutgers starts to change the conversation a little bit, but OSU’s biggest games still await.

» BYU is in the top 10, which is … astonishing to me. But it’s been earned. One could argue Michigan belongs ahead of the Cougars — and I debated that — but few other teams do. BYU played well with a backup quarterback Friday night.