Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 Ballot, Sept. 19
There's major movement in the latest AP Top 25 ballot from Sam McKewon, including the addition of Nebraska's next opponent.

My AP Top 25 poll after week 4 of play:

1 Alabama

2 Georgia

3 Oregon

4 Penn State

5 Iowa

6 Oklahoma

7 Cincinnati

8 Clemson

9 Ohio State

10 Texas A&M

11 Notre Dame

12 Wisconsin

13 North Carolina

14 Arkansas

15 Iowa State

16 Florida

17 BYU

18 Michigan

19 Michigan State

20 Mississippi

21 Fresno State

22 UCLA

23 Auburn

24 Boston College

25 Virginia Tech

New to the top 25:

» Michigan State: No narratives, just performance. My metrics really like the Spartans for their ability to run the ball, slow down the run, pressure the passer and control games from the outset. It’s true that Northwestern and Miami don’t look like very good teams, but it’s two wins, on the road, against Power Five foes. Impressive.

» Fresno State: Beat UCLA 40-37 in a late-night thriller. The Bulldogs’ lone loss was by a touchdown to No. 3 Oregon.

Dropping out

» Coastal Carolina and Liberty: Neither have lost or done anything wrong; they’re just dropping out by proxy of their résumé vs. that of Power Five teams who have played better teams and beat them. Over time, because my approach does reward winning, you may see these teams return. It’s hard to win 10, 11, 12 games in a row, especially against league opponents who know you. If either team does it, they’re likely to be back.

Notes:

» Oregon is up to No. 3 based on Fresno’s win at UCLA. It reinforces that the Ducks have two excellent wins this season, not just one.

» Oklahoma drops to No. 6, but it’s mostly a function of what Penn State (two wins over ranked opponents) and Iowa have done vs. what OU hasn’t done, although the Sooners have yet to play on the road. The Big Ten pushing big games to the front of the schedule has helped improve its standing among reactive voters — and we’re supposed to be reactive — such as myself.

» It’s hard to know exactly what to do with Clemson, but the offense is not good. The defense is elite.  

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

