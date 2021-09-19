Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 Ballot, Sept. 19

» Fresno State: Beat UCLA 40-37 in a late-night thriller. The Bulldogs’ lone loss was by a touchdown to No. 3 Oregon.

Dropping out

» Coastal Carolina and Liberty: Neither have lost or done anything wrong; they’re just dropping out by proxy of their résumé vs. that of Power Five teams who have played better teams and beat them. Over time, because my approach does reward winning, you may see these teams return. It’s hard to win 10, 11, 12 games in a row, especially against league opponents who know you. If either team does it, they’re likely to be back.

Notes:

» Oregon is up to No. 3 based on Fresno’s win at UCLA. It reinforces that the Ducks have two excellent wins this season, not just one.

» Oklahoma drops to No. 6, but it’s mostly a function of what Penn State (two wins over ranked opponents) and Iowa have done vs. what OU hasn’t done, although the Sooners have yet to play on the road. The Big Ten pushing big games to the front of the schedule has helped improve its standing among reactive voters — and we’re supposed to be reactive — such as myself.