Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Sept. 26

» Oklahoma State: Now 4-0 with wins over Boise State, Kansas State and a better-than-its record Tulsa team.

» Kentucky: Also 4-0. Terrific defense once again, it appears.

» Baylor: 4-0 with a win over an Iowa State team that I think is pretty good, even if it fell out of my top 25.

» North Carolina State: I’ve been high on the Wolfpack for a couple of years and had them ranked before the season. They’re back, and could easily win the ACC.

Dropping out:

» Clemson: I believe that’s a first since I’ve been doing an AP ballot. The Tigers are 2-2, lack an identity on offense, and perhaps experience on offense, too. They’re young and may play better with the pressure off.

» North Carolina: Routed by Georgia Tech. Roller coaster team.

» Wisconsin: Losses to top 10 Penn State and Notre Dame do not offset just one win (over Eastern Michigan) and poor performances in metrics I care about. UW is sloppier than it has been under coach Paul Chryst.