Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Sept. 26
Sam McKewon has major changes in his AP Top 25 ballot with five teams dropping out — and five jumping in.

My new AP Top 25 ballot:

1 Alabama

2 Georgia

3 Oregon

4 Penn State

5 Iowa

6 Oklahoma

7 Notre Dame

8 Cincinnati

9 Ohio State

10 Arkansas

11 Florida

12 Mississippi

13 BYU

14 Michigan

15 Michigan State

16 Fresno State

17 UCLA

18 Boston College

19 Texas A&M

20 Auburn

21 Texas

22 Oklahoma State

23 Kentucky

24 Baylor

25 NC State

New to the top 25:

» Texas: Back in the top 25 after a rout of Texas Tech. That loss at Arkansas doesn’t look quite as bad anymore, does it?

» Oklahoma State: Now 4-0 with wins over Boise State, Kansas State and a better-than-its record Tulsa team.

» Kentucky: Also 4-0. Terrific defense once again, it appears.

» Baylor: 4-0 with a win over an Iowa State team that I think is pretty good, even if it fell out of my top 25.

» North Carolina State: I’ve been high on the Wolfpack for a couple of years and had them ranked before the season. They’re back, and could easily win the ACC.

Dropping out:

» Clemson: I believe that’s a first since I’ve been doing an AP ballot. The Tigers are 2-2, lack an identity on offense, and perhaps experience on offense, too. They’re young and may play better with the pressure off.

» North Carolina: Routed by Georgia Tech. Roller coaster team.

» Wisconsin: Losses to top 10 Penn State and Notre Dame do not offset just one win (over Eastern Michigan) and poor performances in metrics I care about. UW is sloppier than it has been under coach Paul Chryst.

» Iowa State: Wins over Northern Iowa and UNLV, so it doesn’t really matter if the losses are Iowa and Baylor, which are both in the top 25.

» Virginia Tech: A sloppy-looking team since its fan-fueled opening night win over North Carolina, a win that has lost its luster in the last month.

Notes:

» We’re inching closer to a year of chaos except for two things: Alabama and Georgia are good, and they inhabit the top two spots in the poll by some margin. The ACC is already out of the College Football Playoff race unless you think Boston College is running the table — it’s not — and the Pac-12, the second Oregon loses, will be.

» I have two true Group of Five Conference teams, Cincinnati and Fresno State, in my top 25. We’ll see where it is at season’s end. BYU and Notre Dame are independent.

 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

