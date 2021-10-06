2022 three-star Denim Dawson commits to Nebraska basketball

Nebraska men's basketball received a commitment from 2022 forward Denim Dawson on Wednesday.
Dawson, who decided to take a post-grad year at Southern California Academy, chose the Huskers over his other two finalists — Georgia Tech and Iona.
The 6-foot-6, 180-pound prospect averaged 16 points and five rebounds per game last season at Orange Lutheran.
Dawson, who visited Lincoln for the Nebraska-Northwestern game on Oct. 2, joins junior college center Blaise Keita and Sierra Canyon (Calif.) guard Ramel Lloyd Jr. in the Huskers' 2022 class.