 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2022 three-star Denim Dawson commits to Nebraska basketball
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

2022 three-star Denim Dawson commits to Nebraska basketball

Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins investigate Scott Frost's statement that the Huskers are "seeing the formula" after the Northwestern win. Ahead of the showdown with Michigan, the crew hands out our Nebraska football midseason awards. They also each make a bold prediction for the rest of the season before switching over to discuss Husker hoops opening practice. They finish the show as always with their top picks for college football this weekend.

Nebraska men's basketball received a commitment from 2022 forward Denim Dawson on Wednesday.

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Dawson, who decided to take a post-grad year at Southern California Academy, chose the Huskers over his other two finalists — Georgia Tech and Iona. 

The 6-foot-6, 180-pound prospect averaged 16 points and five rebounds per game last season at Orange Lutheran.

Dawson, who visited Lincoln for the Nebraska-Northwestern game on Oct. 2, joins junior college center Blaise Keita and Sierra Canyon (Calif.) guard Ramel Lloyd Jr. in the Huskers' 2022 class.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the NFC East the Dallas Cowboys' division to lose?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert