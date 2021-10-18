2023 recruits leave Lincoln impressed with Nebraska basketball

“I know what they're all about,” he said. “So just being able to spend more time with them — I think it'd be beneficial.”

Gus Yalden

Measureables: 6-8, 240 pounds

» No. 111 player in Class of 2023

» No. 14 Center in Class of 2023

» No. 9 player in Wisconsin

Four-star center Gus Yalden has always been a Nebraska kid. The IMG Academy (Fla.) prospect lived in Kearney until fifth grade.

But he’d visited Nebraska’s campus twice. And before last weekend’s official visit, he’d never been to a Husker football game.

“It was cool to see it in depth,” Yalden said. “It was pretty apparent to see how much (fans) love their Huskers.”

Yalden left Lincoln feeling good about Nebraska, too. He watched Nebraska basketball practice and visited coach Fred Hoiberg’s home. Yalden said he’s sat through “three or four” hour long film sessions with Hoiberg during the recruiting process. Hoiberg views Yalden as a playmaking forward like Georges Niang and Royce White, both of whom played for Hoiberg at Iowa State.