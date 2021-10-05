A dozen NBA scouts watched the Huskers practice Tuesday. Here's what they saw

LINCOLN — After Friday’s scrimmage at Pinnacle Bank Arena and Tuesday’s pro day at the Hendricks Training complex, you can be certain these Huskers aren’t afraid to shoot.
Keisei Tominaga led the shooting exhibition Friday and splashed several difficult 3-pointers again four days later. But he wasn’t alone.
Trevor Lakes, fully recovered from the shoulder injury he suffered last season, might have missed only two 3s during the two-hour practice Tuesday. CJ Wilcher’s jumper looks as good as the coaches said it was ,and Bryce McGowens shot more 3-pointers than layups.
So did most of his teammates. Nebraska looks like it can shoot, and shoots like it knows it can.
Maybe playing in front of a dozen NBA scouts tickled everyone’s trigger finger. But the Huskers look like they’ve embraced Fred Hoiberg’s pace-and-space ethos.
To Nebraska’s conference mates headed for Big Ten media day in Indy this week: Keep a hand up when you shake hands with the Huskers.
Other notes from Tuesday’s open practice:
» Lat Mayen practiced fully after missing Friday’s scrimmage.
» Keon Edwards and Jace Piatkowski did not practice. They rode exercise bikes and watched from the sideline.
» More starting lineup fodder: Tuesday’s red team consisted of Trey and Bryce McGowens, Alonzo Verge, Derrick Walker and Mayen. Just over a month from the season opener, that looks like the first team.
» During five-on-five drills, Bryce McGowens drove left against Lakes and shot a fading floater that Lakes tipped. The next play, McGowens drove past Lakes and tried to dunk over 7-foot freshman Oleg Kojenets. The Huskers need more of the latter.
» During a situational drill, Alonzo Verge dribbled up-court trailing by three. He picked up his dribble on the right wing with about 10 seconds left. Instead of passing to a teammate, he badly missed a leaning 3-pointer. Not a problem right now, but something to remember if the talented Huskers struggle sharing the ball in tight moments.
» Eduardo Andre is still growing. The freshman center committed two mental mistakes during team periods.
First, Andre recovered a loose ball and dribbled into the lane without realizing the shot clock was about to expire. To be fair, Andre isn’t used to handing the ball in that situation. But as a teammate told him afterward, “Aye, Ed, that’s on you, man.”
Second, Andre either mistimed his jump on an alley-oop from Kobe Webster or didn’t think Webster would throw the pass. Easy dunks are hard to come by.
» Freshman guard Quaran McPherson threw an impressive left-handed bounce pass to Wilhelm Breidenbach for a layup during Tuesday’s practice. He also dribbled himself stuck in the right corner before throwing an entry pass his teammate couldn’t handle. Teammates whooped after the first play. Verge pulled McPherson aside after the second.
» ”Damn, Trev,” said Verge after one of Lakes’ numerous 3-pointers. Lakes drew back-to-back charges at one point too.
» Wilcher is strong. He finished a difficult layup over Mayen during 3-on-3 drills.
» Breidenbach has a sweet shooting touch. The four-star freshman canned two left-handed floaters from about six and 10 feet early in practice.
» Verge thanked and fist bumped every person on scout row at practice’s end. Smooth.