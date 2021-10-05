A dozen NBA scouts watched the Huskers practice Tuesday. Here's what they saw

» More starting lineup fodder: Tuesday’s red team consisted of Trey and Bryce McGowens, Alonzo Verge, Derrick Walker and Mayen. Just over a month from the season opener, that looks like the first team.

» During five-on-five drills, Bryce McGowens drove left against Lakes and shot a fading floater that Lakes tipped. The next play, McGowens drove past Lakes and tried to dunk over 7-foot freshman Oleg Kojenets. The Huskers need more of the latter.

» During a situational drill, Alonzo Verge dribbled up-court trailing by three. He picked up his dribble on the right wing with about 10 seconds left. Instead of passing to a teammate, he badly missed a leaning 3-pointer. Not a problem right now, but something to remember if the talented Huskers struggle sharing the ball in tight moments.

» Eduardo Andre is still growing. The freshman center committed two mental mistakes during team periods.

First, Andre recovered a loose ball and dribbled into the lane without realizing the shot clock was about to expire. To be fair, Andre isn’t used to handing the ball in that situation. But as a teammate told him afterward, “Aye, Ed, that’s on you, man.”