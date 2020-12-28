A sign Fred Hoiberg's offense is still under construction at Nebraska

LINCOLN — Embedded in Nebraska’s 80-69 loss to Michigan on Christmas Day were two sparkling offensive performances — by two different Huskers, in two different halves — that helped make the game as competitive as it was.
Teddy Allen had a 21-point first half and Trey McGowens a 15-point second half. What stood out is how hard some of shots were that they made.
Allen, for example, double-clutched a running right-hander in mid-air, floating the ball off the glass over a 7-foot-1 Wolverine center. One possession later, Allen dribbled to his left and hit a 10-foot fadeaway jumper over the center. His final points of the half were a contested, 28-foot 3-pointer.
Early in the second half, McGowens hit back-to-back contested 3s, including one where he was smacked on the elbow with no call. Later, his steal created a two-hand dunk. No assist or set play necessary.
These plays were expressions of Allen's and McGowens’ sheer ability to score. Every team needs those moments, and many of NU’s best teams in recent years had a Terran Petteway, Shavon Shields or James Palmer who could create offense while operating in, and shooting over, phone booths.
But the shots were hard, too. Contested or in traffic.
McGowens missed those shots in the first half. Allen missed most of his in the second half. And Nebraska rarely got easy looks in losses to Wisconsin and Michigan.
The hallmark of a Fred Hoiberg-coached team — well-spaced, fluid offense — is still under construction at NU. Hoiberg pointed to late-game scoring struggles against Michigan, when the Huskers scored five points in eight possessions, as a sore spot.
“Down the stretch, I put that on me,” Hoiberg said. “I’ve got to get us better looks. I got to get us more opportunities, better execution. We ran a couple plays that we didn’t execute the right way that we’ve got to get better at. I put that on me.”
On one possession with 3:06 left, Dalano Banton drove into the lane and kicked back out to Allen, who then whipped a behind-the-back pass to Banton, who’d moved out to the top of the key. Four teammates, without moving, then watched Banton unsuccessfully drive against Michigan’s Franz Wagner before pulling up for a free throw line jumper that clanged to the left.
Then with 2:25 left, Banton split two defenders and came into the free throw line from the left. He tried a tricky runner over Wagner — who, like Banton, is 6-foot-9 — instead of waiting an extra beat to pass out to Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who was coming wide open off an Yvan Ouedraogo screen for a 3-point attempt. Hoiberg threw his hands up in frustration.
Banton drove again on the following possession. He drew a blocking foul and missed two free throws.
Three chances to eat into UM’s 73-65 lead. Zero points.
Banton is one of NU’s more gifted and creative players. There have been instances — including earlier in the Michigan game — when Banton made a layup few could. Allen possesses the same ability and often shows it at the starts of games when defenders aren’t ready for the various angles from which Allen can make a runner.
They produce points — but can work against the flow of the offense, too.
“It’s great on the one hand, but on the other, you get a little stagnant,” Hoiberg said when asked about Allen’s run of points. “You stand around and watch when a guy gets it going like that. Then, when things shut down, and things get a little tough, that’s when movement has to kick back in.”
It doesn’t necessarily help when the guys recruited and expected to hit spot-up 3-pointers — Lat Mayen and Thorbjarnarson, for starters — are shooting 26.2% and 23.1% from beyond the arc. Trevor Lakes will be relied on in limited action. He’s hit 5 of 9 this season, but airballed an attempt late in the Michigan loss.
NU’s best 3-point shooter is currently McGowens at 40.7%. Banton (34.4%) and Allen (33.3%) are serviceable. Kobe Webster (37.8%) got hot in the loss to Georgia Tech, but he played 13 minutes each in the Wisconsin and Michigan losses and scored zero points.
What looked easy against lesser teams becomes much harder in a league that features nine of the 25 teams ranked in Monday’s Associated Press poll. The Huskers play two more — No. 23 Ohio State and No. 17 Michigan State — this week.
“Ultimately I feel like we’re getting better than we were in the beginning of the season,” McGowens said. “Obviously, beginning in the season, we got away with it a lot. But teams we’re playing now, we’re not able to get away with what we were getting away with.”
At least in Big Ten play, Nebraska’s big three — Allen, Banton and McGowens — have produced a startling 76.2% of NU’s points. That number is destined to come down. Hoiberg’s best teams at Iowa State usually had the top three scorers accounting for between 50% and 60% of the scoring. On his 2015 Big 12 title team, five Cyclones averaged in double figures and the top three scorers accounted for 48.2% of the team’s points.
“I did not think offense would be an issue with our group, I really didn’t, with our practices, some of the things that happened early,” Hoiberg said. “But we’ve got to fix some things. There’s no question about it.”