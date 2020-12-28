A sign Fred Hoiberg's offense is still under construction at Nebraska

Three chances to eat into UM’s 73-65 lead. Zero points.

Banton is one of NU’s more gifted and creative players. There have been instances — including earlier in the Michigan game — when Banton made a layup few could. Allen possesses the same ability and often shows it at the starts of games when defenders aren’t ready for the various angles from which Allen can make a runner.

They produce points — but can work against the flow of the offense, too.

“It’s great on the one hand, but on the other, you get a little stagnant,” Hoiberg said when asked about Allen’s run of points. “You stand around and watch when a guy gets it going like that. Then, when things shut down, and things get a little tough, that’s when movement has to kick back in.”

It doesn’t necessarily help when the guys recruited and expected to hit spot-up 3-pointers — Lat Mayen and Thorbjarnarson, for starters — are shooting 26.2% and 23.1% from beyond the arc. Trevor Lakes will be relied on in limited action. He’s hit 5 of 9 this season, but airballed an attempt late in the Michigan loss.