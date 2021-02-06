After long COVID layoff, Huskers' shooting struggles lead to loss at Michigan State

The defense looked spry. The shooting looked sluggish.
Nebraska's return to the court after a 27-day COVID-related layoff came with the expected rust on offense — and the expected defeat at Michigan State. The Huskers lost 66-56 to the Spartans after shooting 36.2% from the floor — from the free throw line, they hit just 11 of 24 — and committing 17 turnovers.
The droughts and bricks negated a spirited defensive effort from NU, which hounded Michigan State’s post players forced 22 turnovers. Nebraska scored 17 points off of MSU miscues, which helped shave a 12-point halftime deficit to 46-39 with eight minutes, 53 seconds left in the game.
That’s when Josh Langford — one of the few offensive bright spots for either team — hit his fourth 3-pointer to pad the lead back to ten. On the other side of a media timeout, a lazy, intercepted Derrick Walker pass turned into a two-handed dunk for MSU guard Aaron Henry. A quick, long miss from Husker guard Teddy Allen led to a Spartan rebound and a made jumper by Aaron Henry.
Nebraska (4-9 overall and 0-6 in the Big Ten) never seriously threatened again. Guard Trey McGowens (13 points, three steals), forward Lat Mayen (ten points, four rebounds) and forward Shamiel Stevenson (eight points, four rebounds) led the way as Allen, the Big Ten’s fifth-leading scorer, finished with three points on 1-of-10 shooting. He had at least three shots blocked.
The Spartans (9-7 and 3-7) got 18 from Langford and 16 from Henry. MSU handily won the rebounding battle, 46-34, too.
The Huskers fell behind 7-0 in the opening 2:35 after MSU guard Josh Langford hit a 3-pointer. Nebraska forward Lat Mayen scored the team’s first points in nearly a month with a trey of his own. From there, the Huskers settled in on defense, forcing 12 first-half turnovers as Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg frequently rotated players in and out to manage their conditioning.
NU took leads at 12-11 and 15-14 — the latter after a Banton 3-point play — but struggled mightily shooting from the floor (7-for-28) and the free throw line (7-for-14) in the opening 20 minutes. For more than eight minutes the Huskers didn’t hit a field goal. Stevenson broke the drought with a transition, one-handed dunk at the 1:05 mark. MSU led 34-22 at half.
