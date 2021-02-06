After long COVID layoff, Huskers' shooting struggles lead to loss at Michigan State

The defense looked spry. The shooting looked sluggish.

Nebraska's return to the court after a 27-day COVID-related layoff came with the expected rust on offense — and the expected defeat at Michigan State. The Huskers lost 66-56 to the Spartans after shooting 36.2% from the floor — from the free throw line, they hit just 11 of 24 — and committing 17 turnovers.

The droughts and bricks negated a spirited defensive effort from NU, which hounded Michigan State’s post players forced 22 turnovers. Nebraska scored 17 points off of MSU miscues, which helped shave a 12-point halftime deficit to 46-39 with eight minutes, 53 seconds left in the game.

That’s when Josh Langford — one of the few offensive bright spots for either team — hit his fourth 3-pointer to pad the lead back to ten. On the other side of a media timeout, a lazy, intercepted Derrick Walker pass turned into a two-handed dunk for MSU guard Aaron Henry. A quick, long miss from Husker guard Teddy Allen led to a Spartan rebound and a made jumper by Aaron Henry.

