Alabama transfer Juwan Gary could be a difference maker for Nebraska's defense

Alabama transfer Juwan Gary was in Lincoln this week to tour Nebraska’s basketball facilities.

The former 4-star prospect from South Carolina averaged 6.5 points and 3.4 rebounds last season in 15.6 minutes per game. He played 29 games and started 16 for the Crimson Tide.

Gary’s size and athleticism could make a difference for Nebraska’s defense. The 6-foot-6 forward sports a 6-foot-11 wingspan and weighs 218 pounds, which allowed him to defend power forwards at Alabama.

He has quick enough feet to guard wings, too, and NU fans would appreciate his motor. Gary consistently ran the floor and boxed out despite taking just 4.9 shots per game in Tuscaloosa. He averaged 3.4 rebounds per game and 8.8 per 40 minutes.

On offense, Gary’s jump shot needs work. He’s only made 58% of his free throws during his college career, and he’s 10 for 50 on 3-pointers. SEC defenses sagged off him accordingly.

Gary countered by cutting off the ball and crashing the rim on missed shots. He averaged 1.7 offensive rebounds per game last season. And during his 19-point performance against Florida on Jan. 5, six of his points came from off-ball cuts. Two more came on a putback.

Also worth mentioning: Gary played well on big stages.

Four of his eight double-figure scoring games came against teams that made the NCAA tournament, including Baylor, Houston, Miami and Notre Dame — Alabama’s first round opponent. Gary tallied 10 points and four rebounds against the Irish in 23 minutes. He had only played 19 minutes in his previous three games combined. Impressive bounce back.

