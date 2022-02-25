Alberts defends Hoiberg retention: 'This is going to be a place that supports coaches'

LINCOLN – Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts understands the risk attached to retaining Fred Hoiberg as his basketball coach. In the short term, NU could lose fan support in terms of game attendance, season ticket purchases and donations to the program.

“I think it’s already here,” Alberts said during an interview Friday morning with the World-Herald. “I’m not naïve to that.”

But Alberts wants to offer Hoiberg – whose teams have lost 20 games in each of his first three season – a chance to right the ship for reasons beyond the $18.5 million buyout it would have cost Nebraska to fire Hoiberg now.

“Within reason, this is going to be a place that supports coaches – period,” said Alberts, seven months into his tenure as NU’s A.D. “It isn’t only the right thing to do but, we’ve talked about this before: What is in the best long-term interest of the University of Nebraska? This has to be a place coaches know they have an opportunity to execute a vision. You can’t argue Fred has not had an opportunity, that’s not what I’m saying. What I’m saying is: That’s important to us, and our future.”

Nebraska's athletic administration has to hold itself accountable, too, Alberts said, echoing comments he made at the Big Ten Football Media Days last July and in November, when he chose to retain football coach Scott Frost. Alberts has repeatedly said NU's athletic department has as much to fix as the two major men's sports teams.

Alberts has met with Hoiberg weekly and said the coach is on board with changes that might make him “uncomfortable.” Hoiberg is “upset” with the struggles over the first three years, Alberts said, and is willing to adjust to the fierce Big Ten competition.

“There are no mandates about his coaching staff - I think he has some ideas there – but, at the end of the day, we play basketball in the Big Ten Conference, we play baseball in the Big Ten Conference, we play football in the Big Ten Conference,” Alberts said. “It is what it is. And being smart enough and strategic enough to create a vision that gives you a meaningful opportunity to be successful in the Big Ten is the wise thing to do.”

Outside of a written statement, Hoiberg had not yet discussed his retention for a fourth season before Friday night’s home game against Iowa. In breaking down the Huskers’ struggles in 2021-2022, Alberts pointed to the unexpected loss of Dalano Banton – drafted by the Toronto Raptors into the second round of the NBA Draft – and early-season injuries to Trey McGowens and Wilhelm Breidenbach as contributing factors in a season that’s left NU in the Big Ten basement. While McGowens has returned from the Jones fracture in his foot, Breidenbach was lost for the season.

“Losing Dalano late in the process was not something they were prepared for, and I think that impacted things,” Alberts said of Banton, who was replaced by Arizona State transfer Alonzo Verge. “And every team kind of has the tough guys on the team that help build a culture, and the early injuries of those two impacted things a little bit.”

Hoiberg will return with a restructured contract that reduces his salary next season to $3.25 million and his overall buyout to $11 million after next season. Hoiberg’s astronomical buyout number after this season was fueled in part by two different stay bonuses after the 2024 and 2025 seasons and a one-year contract extension given to him just months into the COVID pandemic and months after a 7-25 record in 2020.

“There were certain commitments and things done prior to our arrival that are realities we have to sort through,” Alberts said. “I’m not making excuses or blaming anybody else. The reality is: We’ve got a problem in men’s basketball. There are solutions. They aren’t quick fixes. There are a lot of things that go into it. Nobody’s suggesting we don’t value basketball or that we’re planning on doing this in perpetuity. I want to work with Fred to affect some change, to see if we can get on track.”

