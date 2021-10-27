Alonzo Verge 'changes the game' in Nebraska basketball's exhibition with Peru State

“He’s always looking at me,” Walker said. “He’s really good at seeing the floor, reading the floor and creating shots for others. I’ve just got to watch him and wait ’til the ball gets to me.”

Verge also demonstrated his scoring talent after starting the second half alongside Walker. During Nebraska’s 11-2 run to start the second half, Verge scored seven points on a fading finger roll, a pull-up 3-pointer and leak-out layup set up by Trey McGowens’s outlet pass.

Hoiberg complimented Verge’s ball pressure, too. Verge added three steals to his first stat line, which is an encouraging sign considering Hoiberg said McGowens will often guard wings during the season. In those moments, Nebraska will count on Verge as its first line of defense.

Verge proved that he can fill many roles against Peru State. Passer, scorer, defender — he’ll even come off the bench. But after Wednesday’s performance, Verge has probably played his last sixth man shift.

As Hoiberg said, the game changed when Verge stepped on the court. Nebraska’s pieces fit together better; the offense flowed smoother. And 3:41 after it began, the Huskers’ starting lineup experiment ended.