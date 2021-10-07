Alonzo Verge, Trey McGowens talk — and dress — like winners at Big Ten media day

INDIANAPOLIS — The cameras followed Alonzo Verge from one sideline to the other at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
One pose with the Louis Vuitton shades, one pose without. One with Verge pointing to his red and charcoal Jordan 5s.
Verge said Thursday at Big Ten media day that he joined Nebraska to change the school’s dynamic, to push the Huskers into basketball relevance. Winning games is the simplest method of doing so, but Nebraska can’t do that for another month.
In the meantime, the Huskers are practicing winning habits. Even in their wardrobes. Verge dug deep for a smoky gray suit, a red bow tie with white detail and the shades — adding his personal flair to an old adage.
Look good, feel good. Feel good, play good. And if you play good, Verge said, you get paid.
“It starts with us coming in how we are now, just dressed up,” Verge said. “Just coming in with that vibe, that winning spirit. And that's what we try to bring here, because we want the people that come after us to be able to establish what's going on here.”
What’s going on, according to Verge and his teammates, is Nebraska history in the making. Freshman guard C.J. Wilcher said in July that the Huskers talk “a lot” about breaking new ground. Fellow freshman Bryce McGowens has told his brother, Trey, that he doesn’t “do” losing.
Trey reasserted that message Thursday while donning his version of a power suit: Navy coat, velvet tie, sky-blue checkered button-up, and a belt from his grandfather. When Trey stepped on the court at this year’s Big Ten tournament site, he envisioned the Huskers playing several games on it this March.
“The plan is to be able to play on the last day,” McGowens said. “I mean, everyone on the team knows the goal. Kill the Big Ten, honestly.”
Achieving that goal would require a massive leap from a program that’s won 14 games over the last two seasons. But McGowens said this year’s team is different. It features floor-spacers, shooters, “weapons,” McGowens said.
Fred Hoiberg agrees with him. These Huskers are better equipped to run NU’s offense. And while Hoiberg wouldn’t echo his players’ brash aspirations, he appreciated them.
No coach wants a team that tolerates moral victories, Hoiberg said. Coaches like big goals and confident players — like McGowens and Verge, whom Hoiberg said have “a great swagger” to their games.
Hoiberg can’t match his players’ fashion statements — “When I quit wearing ties, that went out the window,” he said — but he admires their attitude. He likes that they want to make history.
“You want those guys to come in your program,” Hoiberg said. “There's something to that. I think people take pride in that, to hopefully do that and be that first class to get Nebraska basketball where it's never been before.”
McGowens and Verge don’t just hope. They expect. They can already envision the Huskers’ reputation changing, and they’re not concerned about the stress that might accompany such grand visions.
After all, Big Ten beat writers picked Nebraska to finish 11th earlier this week. That ranking doesn’t generate pressure. It inspires the Huskers to work harder during the preseason.
“We know the work we’ve been putting in,” McGowens said. “We know what we can do. We know the pieces we have.”
They just need the stage to prove themselves. But until the season-opener against Western Illinois, they don’t have one.
So in the meantime, they went to media day. They walked, talked and dressed like winners on the same court they plan to take over in March. If nobody believes them, fine. They know they’ll win games for the same reason Verge commanded cameras on Thursday.
It’s in his nature.
“I got drip,” Verge said. “It’s got to be in you, not on you.”