Alonzo Verge, Trey McGowens talk — and dress — like winners at Big Ten media day

Trey reasserted that message Thursday while donning his version of a power suit: Navy coat, velvet tie, sky-blue checkered button-up, and a belt from his grandfather. When Trey stepped on the court at this year’s Big Ten tournament site, he envisioned the Huskers playing several games on it this March.

“The plan is to be able to play on the last day,” McGowens said. “I mean, everyone on the team knows the goal. Kill the Big Ten, honestly.”

Achieving that goal would require a massive leap from a program that’s won 14 games over the last two seasons. But McGowens said this year’s team is different. It features floor-spacers, shooters, “weapons,” McGowens said.

Fred Hoiberg agrees with him. These Huskers are better equipped to run NU’s offense. And while Hoiberg wouldn’t echo his players’ brash aspirations, he appreciated them.

No coach wants a team that tolerates moral victories, Hoiberg said. Coaches like big goals and confident players — like McGowens and Verge, whom Hoiberg said have “a great swagger” to their games.

Hoiberg can’t match his players’ fashion statements — “When I quit wearing ties, that went out the window,” he said — but he admires their attitude. He likes that they want to make history.